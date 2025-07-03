Nelly Korda humorously shares how she's "saving money" amid her absence from professional golf

Nelly Korda seems to be making the most of her time away from professional golf. The World No. 1 recently shared an Instagram Story showing her poolside view and humorously revealed how she's saving money.

The 15-time LPGA Tour winner, who last teed it up at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, skipped the Dow Championship and has been spending her days recharging.

On Thursday, July 3, Korda shared a glimpse of her downtime through an Instagram story. The photo showed a poolside on a rainy day, paired with Eurythmics’ “Here Comes the Rain Again.” She added in bold letters:

“Every. Day.”

With a touch of humor, she wrote underneath:

“At least I’m saving money not watering the yard 😁”

A still taken from Nelly Korda's Instagram stories (via @nellykorda)

Though away from competition, Korda hasn’t stayed completely off the course. On Wednesday, July 2, she posted a video from her practice session, captioned:

"On Wednesday we golf ⛳️"

This season, Korda has played 10 LPGA events, making the cut in all with four top-10 finishes. Her best results include a T2 at the U.S. Women’s Open and a runner-up finish at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. She’s earned $1.8 million so far in 2025 and remains No. 1 in the Rolex Rankings, though she’s slipped to No. 7 in the CME Globe points standings.

Korda is expected to return to action at the Amundi Evian Championship, starting July 10 in France, followed by the Women’s Scottish Open from July 24 to 27.

Is Nelly Korda on track for the Vare Trophy this season

The Vare Trophy is awarded annually to the LPGA player with the lowest scoring average over the season. While it’s still halfway through 2025, Nelly Korda’s numbers make her a strong contender for the award.

Korda didn’t win the Vare Trophy last year, as Ayaka Furue claimed it with a 69.99 average. But this season, the World No.1 has delivered consistently strong performances even though she hasn’t secured a win yet.

Here’s a look at her finishes and average strokes per round in completed tournaments this year:

T19 – KPMG Women’s PGA Championship – 73.50

– KPMG Women’s PGA Championship – 73.50 T15 – ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer – 68.33

– ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer – 68.33 T2 – U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally – 70.75

– U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally – 70.75 T5 – Mizuho Americas Open – 69.25

– Mizuho Americas Open – 69.25 T14 – The Chevron Championship – 71.50

– The Chevron Championship – 71.50 T16 – JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro – 68.50

– JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro – 68.50 T28 – T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards – Not applicable (match play format)

– T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards – Not applicable (match play format) T22 – Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass – 68.50

– Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass – 68.50 T7 – Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands – 68.00

– Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands – 68.00 2nd – Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions – 67.50

If Nelly Korda maintains her current scoring pace, she could have a strong chance at the Vare Trophy by the end of the season.

