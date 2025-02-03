Nelly Korda makes her feelings known with emoji after close runner-up finish at LPGA opener

Nelly Korda took to Instagram to share her feelings with emojis after finishing as a runner at the 2025 LPGA Opener at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. She lost by two strokes to South Korea's A Lim Kim at the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club.
In one Instagram Story, Korda posted an image from the tournament with a "Weary Face" emoji, expressing her frustration. In another, she used the "Face with Monocle" emoji, indicating introspection about her performance.
Korda was four shots behind A Lim Kim after three rounds. She carded a splendid 7-under 65 in the final round, however, that wasn't enough. In the post-tournament press conference, she was asked about her performance in the 2025 LPGA Opener. She said, via ASAP Sports:
"Yeah, not bad. I'm never going to complain finishing second in a tournament and giving it a run especially on a Sunday. There are definitely a couple putts I would like to have back, but overall I think I'm very happy with this week and excited for next week."
When asked what aspect of her game she took from the week, Korda said:
"Yeah, you have to constantly work on every part of your game. You can never get lazy. I always say I'm a very good chipper and last year I struggled with my chipping, my confidence and I really grinded that with my coach David Whelan for my short game, and I saw a huge difference this week."
Nelly Korda won a prize money of $227,854 from the tournament's prize purse of $2 million. She tied for 16th last year at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.
How did Nelly Korda perform in 2024?
Nelly Korda had a terrific 2024 season on the LPGA Tour. She competed in 17 tournaments and made the cut in 14 of them. She had seven wins, 10 top-5 and 11 top-10 finishes.
Korda had four consecutive wins on the Tour starting from LPGA Drive On Championship to the Chevron Championship. She had a little hiccup when she missed three consecutive cuts but rebounded with four top-5 finishes in her next five starts.
Let's take a look at Nelly Korda's performances in the 2024 season:
2024 LPGA Tournaments
- Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: T16
- LPGA Drive On Championship: 1
- FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship: 1
- Ford Championship pres. by KCC: 1
- T-Mobile Match Play pres. by MGM Rewards: 1
- The Chevron Championship: 1
- Cognizant Founders Cup: T7
- Mizuho Americas Open: 1
- U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally: Missed Cut
- Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give: Missed Cut
- KPMG Women's PGA Championship: Missed Cut
- The Amundi Evian Championship: T26
- AIG Women's Open: T2
- Kroger Queen City Championship pres. by P&G: T5
- The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican: 1
- CME Group Tour Championship: T5
2024 OLY Golf (W) Tournaments
- Olympic Women's Golf Competition: T22