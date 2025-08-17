Nelly Korda poses in white on the beach as she runs through "200 seagulls"

Nelly Korda continues to enjoy her time off the golf course, this time with some seagulls. Korda last appeared at the 2025 AIG Women's Open where she finished in a three-way tie for 36th with a final 3-over par score.
Despite being on a break from the LPGA Tour in the past couple weeks, Korda has managed to cram in some golf practice before she prepares to make her comeback on the Tour.
Korda shared a picture on her Instagram story with hundreds of seagulls on a beach as she posed in a white dress. She credited Austin LeFebvre for taking the brilliant picture and captioned it:
"Running through 200 seagulls. Sick shot captured by @austinlefebvr"
Korda did not play the Standard Portland Classic this week but will return to the LPGA Tour at the upcoming event, CPKC Women's Open. The tournament is scheduled to take place at the Mississaugua Golf and Country Club in Ontario, Canada from August 21 to 24.
The two-time Major winner, who looks forward to teeing up at the Ontario event next week, shared a picture on her Instagram story hinting the same to her fans. Posting a picture with a Bandit St. Pete coffee cup, Korda wrote that she would soon be in Canada.
Nelly Korda last competed at the LPGA event in 2023 at the Shaughnessy Golf Course in Vancouver. She finished in a four-way tie for 32nd after a 2-over par final score that year.
How many titles has Nelly Korda won this year?
Nelly Korda was on a roll last year with an impressive record of seven victories over the year, but is yet to claim a title this season. Korda has played in 13 events on the Tour so far this year and has scored five Top 10 finishes. Her best outcome remains the runner-up finishes at the HGV Tournament of Champions and the U.S. Women's Open (T2).
While she finished at T7 at the Founders Cup, Korda finished tied for fifth place at the Mizuho Americas Open. Her most recent Top 10 finish came at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open where she finished in fifth place.
Korda has had an average season overall with mostly Top 25 finishes and a couple low finishes in the rest of her outings this year. Her performances at the Majors have also been rough with mixed results - T14 at the Chevron Championship, T2 at the U.S. Open, T19 at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, T43 at the Amundi Evian Championship, and T36 at the AIG Women's Open.