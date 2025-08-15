Nelly Korda 'glows & sweats' in black top as she experiences 100% humidity on the golf course

Despite being consistent this season with two runner-up finishes, Nelly Korda is not living up to her name. She has not won a single tournament this season, and her reign as the World No. 1 golfer ended after she failed to finish in the top 25 at the AIG Women's Open earlier this month. Following her recent troubles, it appears that she has been practicing hard, as she showcased her post-practice sweat in her latest Instagram story.

Ad

On Friday, August 15, Nelly Korda posted a picture in which she can be seen sitting after her practice session on a golf course. She was dressed in a black top and a white Nike cap with red and black dots on it. Apart from that, Korda was covered in sweat, which she noted in the caption as giving her a glow while also giving her a stache.

The caption of her Instagram story read:

Ad

Trending

"Glow and Sweat stache brought to you by 100% humidity."

Talking more about her story, here's a look at it:

Still taken from Nelly Korda's Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @nellykorda)

Nelly Korda's comeback this season has become critical for her after she failed to retain her World No. 1 ranking at the AIG Women's Open. She finished tied for 36th with a 3-over par score, her only second over par finish this season. While this was not a poor performance, not winning a tournament this season dragged her down, leading to Jeeno Thitikul claiming the World No. 1 ranking.

Ad

Korda has in total of five top 10 finishes in 2025, but compared to her 2024 season, in which she won seven tournaments, her performance this year kind of highlights her struggles.

Nelly Korda celebrates a "non-golf" month with her fans on Instagram

AIG Women's Open 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

Nelly Korda has appeared in LPGA tournaments on a nearly weekly basis for the past month. She competed in the Amundi Evian Championship held at Evian Resort Golf Club, the ISPS Handa Women's Open at Dundonald Links, and the AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in the last few weeks.

Ad

Interestingly, despite all of her participation last month, Korda also had a lot of fun outside of the golf course, which she recently shared with fans. The former World No. 1 shared a photo dump on Instagram, stressing how this was her non-golfing activity in the previous month. The caption of the post read:

"One month non golf dump 😁"

Korda's next participation is going to be the CPKC Women's Open, which will take place at the Mississauga Golf & Country Club in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. The event begins on August 21 and has a total purse value of roughly $2.75 million.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More