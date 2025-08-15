Nelly Korda 'glows & sweats' in black top as she experiences 100% humidity on the golf course

Despite being consistent this season with two runner-up finishes, Nelly Korda is not living up to her name. She has not won a single tournament this season, and her reign as the World No. 1 golfer ended after she failed to finish in the top 25 at the AIG Women's Open earlier this month. Following her recent troubles, it appears that she has been practicing hard, as she showcased her post-practice sweat in her latest Instagram story.
On Friday, August 15, Nelly Korda posted a picture in which she can be seen sitting after her practice session on a golf course. She was dressed in a black top and a white Nike cap with red and black dots on it. Apart from that, Korda was covered in sweat, which she noted in the caption as giving her a glow while also giving her a stache.
The caption of her Instagram story read:
"Glow and Sweat stache brought to you by 100% humidity."
Talking more about her story, here's a look at it:
Nelly Korda's comeback this season has become critical for her after she failed to retain her World No. 1 ranking at the AIG Women's Open. She finished tied for 36th with a 3-over par score, her only second over par finish this season. While this was not a poor performance, not winning a tournament this season dragged her down, leading to Jeeno Thitikul claiming the World No. 1 ranking.
Korda has in total of five top 10 finishes in 2025, but compared to her 2024 season, in which she won seven tournaments, her performance this year kind of highlights her struggles.
Nelly Korda celebrates a "non-golf" month with her fans on Instagram
Nelly Korda has appeared in LPGA tournaments on a nearly weekly basis for the past month. She competed in the Amundi Evian Championship held at Evian Resort Golf Club, the ISPS Handa Women's Open at Dundonald Links, and the AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in the last few weeks.
Interestingly, despite all of her participation last month, Korda also had a lot of fun outside of the golf course, which she recently shared with fans. The former World No. 1 shared a photo dump on Instagram, stressing how this was her non-golfing activity in the previous month. The caption of the post read:
"One month non golf dump 😁"
Korda's next participation is going to be the CPKC Women's Open, which will take place at the Mississauga Golf & Country Club in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. The event begins on August 21 and has a total purse value of roughly $2.75 million.