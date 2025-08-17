Nelly Korda trains in all white top amid a disappointing 2025 season

Nelly Korda's latest Instagram story has given fans a glimpse of her training session. Although she had an unexpected season this year, it seems that the Bradenton native is still on the grind to improve her skills.
In the training clip Korda posted, she was sporting a white athletic top by Nike, and a bluish pair of shorts. To pair it up, she donned a pair of Nike Free Golf NN Spikeless Golf Shoes.
Take a look at Nelly Korda's Instagram story here:
The short training clip of Korda's swing comes two weeks after her T36 finish at the 2025 AIG Women's Open. In comparison to her performance back in 2024, Korda has shown disappointing results this season.
Last year, Nelly Korda finished in second place on the 2024 AIG Women's Open leaderboard. By August of last year, she had already amassed six wins and seven top 10s before stepping up at St. Andrews Links.
Korda even won the Chevron Championship last year. This year, Nelly Korda has been winless so far. She bagged two runner-ups this year - Korda secured a solo second at the HGV Tournament of Championships and a T2 at the U.S. Women's Open.
So far, she has secured five top 10s in the 2025 season. Her disappointing season was ultimately topped by Korda falling out of the World's Number 1 spot after failing to finish within the top 25 of this year's AIG Women's Open.
"A bit of good and a bit of bad" - Nelly Korda reflects on her disappointing season
When Korda missed out on the 2025 U.S. Women's Open, she was already in the middle of a messed-up season. The former World Number One was honest about her performance while talking to the press at Erin Hills.
Nelly Korda said in her statement (quoted by Golf.com):
"It’s been a very interesting year for me. Definitely have had a bit of good and a bit of bad. Kind of a mix in kind of every event that I’ve played in. I would say just patience is what I’ve learned, and kind of going back home and really locking in and practicing hard."
Ahead of the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, the LPGA Tour pro admitted that the rising level of competition is also a big factor. Korda said, from PGA Frisco (quoted by Golf.com):
"It’s golf. Every year is just so different. Last year, coming into this event, I had five wins... It’s just golf. You kind of just have to ride the wave, and the competition is getting better and better every year."
Although there is still no official declaration from the golfer herself about where she will play next, Korda will surely return to defend her title at the 2025 ANNIKA Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican.