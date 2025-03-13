Nelly Korda reveals herself to be an electronic music fan in latest Instagram post

LPGA Tour star Nelly Korda has recently revealed that she has other interests apart from golf. She took to Instagram to show her one million followers the type of music she’s currently into.

Ad

Korda’s professional golf career took off in 2016 when she joined the Symetra Tour. The following year, she joined the LPGA Tour and is still playing on the circuit. Korda has won 15 LPGA Tour events and three Ladies European Tour events. She also has two Major Championships under her belt, including the 2021 Women’s PGA Championship and the 2024 Chevron Championship.

In Nelly Korda's most recent Instagram story, she shared a short Spotify clip showing that she was currently listening to a song called, I Adore You. The song is an EDM (electronic dance music) composition by French DJ and record producer Hugel in collaboration with Iranian-Swedish singer Arash and Zimbabwe-born singer Daecolm.

Ad

Trending

Still taken from Nelly Korda's Instagram story_Image source: Instagram/@nellykorda

Korda’s social media content usually gives her followers a little peek into what goes on in her personal life and her golf career. She often posts pictures and videos from practice rounds on the greens and occasionally shares clips from the golf tournaments she participates in.

Ad

Korda played in the 2025 Founders Cup at Bradenton Country Club in her hometown, where she finished 7th. Following the last round of the tournament, the World. No. 1 shared a heartfelt thank you message on Instagram for all the support she received while competing in the event.

“Bradenton ❤️ Thank you for all the support this week. No better feeling than playing at home in front of a hometown crowd. Weeks like this make me so grateful & thankful. Grateful for the fans, volunteers and sponsors that support all of us and thankful for the incredible 13 Founders that paved the way for us. Without them we wouldn’t be able to live out ours dreams,” Korda said.

Ad

Ad

Nelly Korda also actively posts videos and pictures on X, where she has over 119K followers.

Nelly Korda shares “December lost files” on Instagram

World No. 1 Nelly Korda took a trip to Kona, Hawaii, in December 2024. However, she only recently shared pictures from the vacation.

In the first picture of the four-slide carousel Korda posted on Instagram, she can be seen wearing a light green dress while standing in front of a scenic backdrop featuring palm trees and a setting sun. She can also be seen sitting on a beach at night while enjoying the view of the water. She captioned the post:

Ad

“Decembers lost files 🌺”

The 15-time LPGA Tour winner also shared more pictures showing herself enjoying a meal in the sun while sitting on a beach, and another where she drank from a cup while standing in front of some greenery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback