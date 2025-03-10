Nelly Korda confirms defense of 6th 2024 LPGA Tour title with latest Instagram post

Nelly Korda has been confirmed to play at the Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National in May this year. The World No. 1 will return to the field as the defending champion.

The tournament's official Instagram handle shared a reel of Korda's snaps and videos from the 2024 edition of the event to announce her participation this season. Of the seven titles Korda won last year, the Mizuho Americas Open win was her sixth.

This year's tournament will be held at Liberty National from May 8 to 11. Last year, Korda, the first confirmed player, won over Hannah Green by one shot.

Nelly Korda hadn't been able to convert her two starts this year into wins. Coming from a spectacularly successful 2024 season, she will look to keep up her performance this year. The US golfer was last seen at the Founders Cup in February. She had placed T7 after carding a score of 12-under.

Did Nelly Korda skip the Asian leg of the LPGA Tour this year?

Nelly Korda at the Founders Cup Presented 2025 - Final Round (Source: Getty)

Nelly Korda had previously stated that she wouldn't be playing at the Asian events of the LPGA Tour this year. She skipped the entire Asian schedule.

Korda injured her neck during practice towards the end of last season, forcing her to miss a couple of tournaments. The ace golfer obviously doesn't want to repeat that and wants to proceed cautiously this year. At the HGV Tournament of Champions press conference, she mentioned that her health was her primary goal for the season.

"You have to make sure that your body is a 100%. So, last year, I had an injury towards the end of the year. So close (laughs)," she said.

"So that's going to be my number one goal - just to stay healthy. If my body is not feeling a 100% then I am not gonna push it," Korda added.

The 26-year-old had started her year at the HGV Tournament of Champions where she finished as a runner-up as A Lim Kim took home the victory. Korda will next be seen at the Ford Championship at the end of March.

She also stated that she wants to focus on being in prime condition for the Major Championships. Back then, her schedule had been "kind of" planned out till the Chevron Championship this year. The golfer had mentioned that after it would depend on her "body is feeling".

