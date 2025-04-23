Nelly Korda reveals her wedge technique to Tiger Woods: "I'd never hit my shots 100%"

In a vido posted on YouTube on Wednesday (April 23) by golf brand TaylorMade, Tiger Woods and Nelly Korda displayed their approach to hitting wedge shots. The two golf stars detailed what their thought process is and how they execute wedge shos.

Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods are two of the biggest names that are a part of TaylorMade's staff. In the video, Woods asked Korda how far she normally hits a pitching wedge. Korda shared an interesting approach with her wedges, noting that she never swings as hard as she can when hitting a shorter wedge shot.

"Around 125 [yards], if I'm under the gun, then, with a little bit of adrenaline, around 130 [yards]. But I never hit my shots 100 percent. I'm more of like a 90 percent type of range," Korda said in response to Tiger's question. (2:54-3:15)

That approach to wedge shots is not uncommon. Korda is considered to be one of the best wedge players and ball-strikers on the LPGA Tour. In his prime, Tiger Woods was considered to be one of the best ball-strikers and iron players in the history of golf.

Nelly Korda looks for first win of 2025 after strong showings to begin the year

Nelly Korda at the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship (via Getty)

Nelly Korda is off to a strong start in 2025, despite having not yet registered a win on the LPGA Tour. The American golf star will tee it up on Thursday (April 24) in the first LPGA Major of the year at the Chevron Championship, in hopes of defending her title after winning the tournament in 2024.

Nelly Korda won her second career Major title last year at the Chevron Championship in what was also her fifth consecutive win on the LPGA Tour in 2024. The tournament, now hosted at The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas, saw Korda win by two shots over Maja Stark last April. Korda carded a three-under-par 69 in the final round to secure the victory.

Thus far in 2025, Korda has played in five LPGA Tour events, including the T-Mobile Match Play in Las Vegas at the beginning of April. She was elimintated in the group stage after going 1-1-1 in her opening three matches.

Nelly Korda has registered two top-10 finishes this year, with both of them coming in her first two LPGA Tour starts in 2025. Korda finished in solo second place at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in early February in Florida. She finished two shots behind winner A Lim Kim.

The following week, Korda finished tied for seventh place at the Founders Cup in Florida. She finished nine shots behind winner Yealimi Noh.

Nelly Korda aims to put herself back into the winner's circle in 2025 as she prepares to defend her title at the Chevron Championship.

