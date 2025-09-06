Nelly Korda rocks a blue top as she practices her swing ahead of the Kroger Queen City Championship 2025

Nelly Korda headed out for a round of golf in preparation for the upcoming 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship. Korda, who last competed at the FM Championship, is yet to claim a win this year despite being near the top of the leaderboard at several tournaments. She finished T35 with a 6-under par total score at the Boston event.

The 27-year-old will be making her 16th appearance at TPC River's Bend in Ohio from September 11 to 14 for the upcoming LPGA Tour event. Korda finished in a two-way tie for fifth last year at the Kroger Queen City Championship after shooting a 14-under par final score.

While she aims for a higher finish at the tournament this year, Korda went out to practice her swings early in the morning ahead of the LPGA event. Korda shared a video of herself donning a dark blue top paired with grey bottoms and hitting some golf balls around 7:46 AM.

Screenshot of Nelly Korda's Instagram story - Source - @nellykorda on Instagram

Nelly Korda has been practicing relentlessly as she looks for her first win of the year. The 15-time LPGA winner shared a selfie from her car after a productive but tiring day and wished her followers a Happy Friday. She humorously captioned her story:

"You know it's been a productive day when you can't get out of the car you're so tired... Happy Friday everyone.. I'm going to bed"

Screenshot of Nelly Korda's Instagram story - Source - @nellykorda on Instagram

Korda will look to claim her first win since November 2024 next week at TPC River's Bend. Her Top-five finish last year will certainly give her an advantage in her bid to contend for the title.

Nelly Korda shares her thoughts about her season so far

Nelly Korda, who is struggling to stay in contention this year, was on a roll last year with consistent Top-10 finishes and consecutive wins. During her pre-tournament conference at the CPKC Women's Open in August, Korda was asked about her season so far. Analyzing her statistics and performance Korda said (via ASAP Sport):

"I just want to play well. I want to be in contention on Sunday. I've been putting in a lot of work on every part of my game. Statistically I saw my stats, and seeing that I'm always in the top and some of my stats are maybe better than even last year, it's just crazy."

"That's just golf. By this time last year I had six wins under my belt and my stats are better and I have zero wins under my belt this year. I think the most important thing is kind of sticking to your process, always trying to be in contention coming into the weekend, and kind of figuring out your groove, too," she added.

Korda finished at T10 at the CPKC Women's Open after carding a 6-under par final score.

