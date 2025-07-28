Nelly Korda’s ‘bestie’ asks her to ‘never change’ as she wishes the World No. 1 on her 27th birthday

Nelly Korda has held the No. 1 spot in the world rankings since March 2024, when she won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Korda has dominated the world since then, and while she hasn't won a single tournament this season, she remains a threat to every other golfer in any tournament. Korda recently turned 27 years old on July 28, and her best friend sent her a unique birthday wish.The friend in question is Klara Mrčela-Mmoh, an Australian tennis coach. She dedicated an Instagram reel to Korda and wished her a happy birthday. In various scenes from the reel, they were both having a great time together. They were even doing a night out while wearing facemasks and watching TV shows.In addition to wishing her friend, Klara Mrčela‑Mmoh encouraged Korda to never change in the future. The caption for her Instagram reel stated,&quot;Happy Birthday to my besttttiiieeee!!! Never change!!!🌟💃🏼🌍👭🏼💛&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKlara and Nelly Korda have a really strong friendship and have uploaded images on Instagram multiple times. The two of them have even taken several holidays together and shared those photos on Instagram. They made notable trips to Croatia (July 2024) and Kona, Hawaii (late 2024).Aside from that, Klara has gone to a golf course to encourage Korda. This happened in July 2023, when the current World No. 1 was at the Evian Championship practice rounds. It was raining lightly at the time, but Klara cheered for her friend while carrying an umbrella.Nelly Korda receives a wonderful birthday message from her sister Jessica Korda2024 LPGA Rolex Players Awards - Source: GettyThe Korda sisters are among the world's top golfers. Jessica Korda is currently on an extended vacation from the game. She initially took a sabbatical owing to an injury, but then went on maternity leave and welcomed her first son, Greyson. She recently wished Nelly Korda a happy birthday by posting a video of her on her Instagram account.In Jessica's IG story, Nelly was having fun on a small swing. Jessica referred to the World No. 1 golfer as &quot;goober&quot; in her caption which read,&quot;Happy Birthday to this goober We love you.&quot;Talking more about the story, here's a look at it:Jessica Korda wishes Nelly Korda a happy birthday (Image Credit: Instagram @thejessicakorda)Jessica Korda, on the other hand, is entitled to up to 24 months off under the LPGA's maternity policy. This means she can take time off until 2026, and there have been reports and speculations that she is considering returning in early 2026 to gradually regain her momentum in the game.Talking about Nelly Korda, he upcoming tournament will be the AIG Women's Open (The Open), which will take place from July 31 to August 3 at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club.