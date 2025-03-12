Michael Mmoh's wife Klara drops touching reaction to close friend Jessica Korda's son enjoying adorable moment

US tennis star Michael Mmoh's wife has reacted to golfer Jessica Korda's images of her son Greyson. Klara Mrcela, herself a former player and now coach, married Mmoh in September 2024 after a two-year courtship. Mrcela is good friends with the Korda family, having been pictured holidaying with Jessica's sister, Nelly, another LPGA golfer, in the past.

The two golfers are siblings of Sebastian Korda, the current World No. 25. Their father is another tennis great, Petr Korda, who won the 1998 Australian Open. Jessica married Johnny DelPrete in December 2021, and in February 2024, the couple announced the birth of their first child, Greyson.

Jessica Korda took to her Instagram page to post some adorable footage of Greyson weaving a wobbly passage across a garden, accompanied by the family dog. Korda captioned the images with a tongue-in-cheek warning:

"Watch out world, we are on the move."

Mrcela was quick to react with five "pleading eyes" emojis.

Mrcela is a graduate of Cleveland State University Athletics. She was part of the tennis program at the university, but has worked as a tennis coach for IMG Academy since 2022.

Jessica Korda's brother Sebastian Korda has had a difficult start to the new season

Along with his famous father, and golfer sisters, Sebastian Korda has a tennis playing mother too. His mom is Regina Rajchrtova, another pro who won a WTA doubles title in 1989. His girlfriend is Ivana Nedved, the daughter of superstar Czech soccer player Pavel Nedved, who is a former Ballon d'Or winner.

Sebastian suffered an elbow injury at the end of 2024, and his playing time on the tour this year has been limited. He began the year well, reaching the final of the Adelaide Open, where he was beaten by Felix Auger-Aliassime in three sets. He then exited the Australian Open in the second round, losing to Aleksander Vukic.

Given his injury concerns, he approached the Sunshine Swing with few expectations. He was duly beaten in the opening round by Frenchman Gael Monfils, who beat him in straight sets. He'll go to Miami hoping that his injury woes are behind him and he can regain the form he was showing at the end of 2024 and start of 2025.

