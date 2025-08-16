Nelly Korda's sister tried to "find confidence" amid absence from professional golf

Nelly Korda’s sister Jessica Korda has been away from competitive golf since the 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup, but she recently gave fans a glimpse of her return to practice. In a video shared on Instagram, Jessica could be seen standing on the range in sunny weather, dressed in shorts, sneakers, and a cap, working on her swing with a bucket of balls by her side.The 32-year-old stepped away from the LPGA Tour in May 2023 to recover from a lingering back injury and later announced her pregnancy. In her latest Instagram video, she shared a candid note about her ongoing struggles with back pain. She wrote:“🚧 trying to find the confidence in my body to not come out of the shot early from years of playing through back pain 🚧” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer sister Nelly Korda jokingly commented on the post,“Hello? Do I not get a shoutout?”To which Jessica replied,&quot;Thanks to coach 😍.”Screenshot of Nelly Korda's comment on Jessica Korda's Instagram postDuring her time away, Jessica has also stepped into broadcasting. She served as an on-course reporter at the Amundi Evian Championship. After the first round, she admitted she was nervous commentating:&quot;I was to ask as well if it makes you nervous that I'm commentating on your group. You did almost hit me a couple times when you missed fairways today.&quot;Nelly laughed off the moment, replying:&quot;Maybe you should have stayed in the fairway and I would've hit you.”She added, “It’s like a little comfort blanket to have you out there. Hopefully, I have you for the rest of the week.”Jessica Korda, who turned professional in 2010, is a six-time LPGA winner, with her most recent victory coming at the 2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions. She has already confirmed she won’t return to full-time LPGA competition until 2026.Nelly Korda falls from No. 1 in the world rankingNelly Korda’s stretch at the top of the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings has come to an end, with Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul reclaiming the No. 1 spot earlier this month. It marks the second time in Thitikul’s career that she has reached the top.Korda’s fall became certain after she finished tied for 36th at the AIG Women’s British Open at Royal Porthcawl in Wales. She had been holding on to a narrow lead of just 0.1861 points over Thitikul going into the event.The American carded a three-over 75 on Sunday, her worst round of the tournament, while Thitikul shot a two-over 74 but managed a T30 finish, six places ahead. That result was enough for her to pip Korda in the rankings.Korda had an impressive run of 71 straight weeks at No. 1. She has spent a total of 108 weeks as the world’s best ranked player since first reaching No. 1 in June 2021. After regaining the top spot in March 2024, she went on a historic stretch, winning five tournaments in a row and seven titles that season. Her biggest lead came in May 2024, when she was more than 6.8 points clear of Lilia Vu.In 2025, Nelly Korda has yet to win but has been consistent. She has made the cut in all 13 tournaments she has played and finished inside the top 10 five times, including at every Major.