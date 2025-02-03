Nelly Korda shares picture of beautiful artwork on her nails

Nelly Korda is one of the best golfers in the world on the LPGA Tour. She is currently ranked World No. 1 and is also one of the most followed female pro golfers on social media, especially Instagram. She has around a million followers and shares regular updates about her life on her stories and posts to keep her fans updated.

Korda recently shared a picture on her Instagram story and showcased her beautiful heart-shaped artwork on her nails.

Nelly Korda shares her new nail art. Image via Instagram @nellykorda

Nelly Korda recently competed in her first LPGA tournament of the season last week at Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. She had an incredible outing at the LPGA Tour opener and narrowly missed out on victory as she finished runner-up for the event while A Lim Kim won the event by two strokes.

Trending

During the post-round press conference, Korda said despite missing out on a win, she loved being in contention for the first LPGA Tour event of the season.

"This is what I love about golf, being in the hunt on a Sunday going down the back nine," she said. "Yeah, I mean, I played well. I wish I had a couple of those putts back this week. I three-putted 9 twice for par, and when you kind of think about it that way, you're never going to be happy with the outcome."

"But I think first week back, get into contention and play well, there is never anything bad about it. Definitely wish I had a couple of those putts back," she added.

Korda had an incredible season on the LPGA Tour in 2024 and she will try her best to replicate the same performance this year as well.

How many wins did Nelly Korda register on the LPGA Tour in 2024?

Nelly Korda at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 - Final Round - Source: Getty

Nelly Korda registered the best season of her career on the LPGA Tour last year. She registered seven wins, including a Major. The 26-year-old golfer made $4.4 million and missed just three cuts in 17 starts.

Here's how Nelly Korda has performed in all the 2024 LPGA Tour events:

Grant Thornton Invitational (12/13/24) – 13th , -16 , $0

(12/13/24) – , , CME Group Tour Championship (11/21/24) – T5 , -15 , $227,500

(11/21/24) – , , The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican (11/14/24) – 1st , -14 , $487,500

(11/14/24) – , , Kroger Queen City Championship (09/19/24) – T5 , -14 , $75,300

(09/19/24) – , , AIG Women's Open (08/22/24) – T2 , -5 , $594,759

(08/22/24) – , , The Amundi Evian Championship (07/11/24) – T26 , -5 , $63,163

(07/11/24) – , , KPMG Women's PGA Championship (06/20/24) – CUT , +6 , $0

(06/20/24) – , , Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give (06/13/24) – CUT , -1 , $0

(06/13/24) – , , U.S. Women's Open (05/30/24) – CUT , +10 , $0

(05/30/24) – , , Mizuho Americas Open (05/16/24) – 1st , -14 , $450,000

(05/16/24) – , , Cognizant Founders Cup (05/09/24) – T7 , -7 , $69,492

(05/09/24) – , , The Chevron Championship (04/18/24) – 1st , -13 , $1,200,000

(04/18/24) – , , T-Mobile Match Play (04/03/24) – 1st , -8 , $300,000

(04/03/24) – , , Ford Championship (03/28/24) – 1st , -20 , $337,500

(03/28/24) – , , FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship (03/21/24) – 1st , -9 , $300,000

(03/21/24) – , , LPGA Drive On Championship (01/25/24) – 1st , -11 , $262,500

(01/25/24) – , , Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions (01/18/24) – T16, -2, $24,216

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback