Nelly Korda shares a saddening update as she leaves for the road for a ‘month’

Nelly Korda’s road to the Amundi Evian Championship has taken an unexpected turn. Just hours after joking about her heavy packing for a month-long tour, she shared a new Instagram story revealing that her luggage was lost.

Among Korda's luggage was a TUMI 19 Degree Aluminium Continental Carry-On, a premium travel piece retailing at $1,295, known for its sleek design and durability. She has been a TUMI global ambassador since 2024, and she often emphasizes how the brand aligns with her attention to detail and pursuit of perfection. The caption of her latest story read:

“And all of my bags are lost.”

Image via Instagram, Nelly Korda's Instagram story

The caption appeared over a photo of her silver bag, part of the five bags she had displayed earlier in a post. The earlier image had shown four large suitcases and her golf travel bag lined up at the airport. The caption of her post read:

“Packing light? Idk her! One month on the road,” adding, “And yes, every bag is overweight.”

Nelly Korda's schedule includes the Amundi Evian Championship in France from July 10 to 13 and then the AIG Women’s Open to close out the month.

Korda has posted four top-10 finishes this year, including a solo second at the U.S. Women’s Open. In 2024, when she won seven titles and became only the third woman in history to win five LPGA events in a row.

Nelly Korda's 2025 season explored

Despite a consistent presence on leaderboards, Nelly Korda has yet to lift a trophy this season. It's a surprising stat for someone who already boasts 15 LPGA Tour titles and two major wins in her career. She has competed in just 10 events this season, opting out of several early tournaments. While she’s made the cut in every appearance, the victories have eluded her.

So far, Korda has notched four top-10 finishes, with her closest brushes with a win coming at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and the U.S. Women’s Open, where she finished runner-up.

In the three major championships played to date, Korda tied for 14th at The Chevron Championship at 2-under and finished T2 at the U.S. Women’s Open, but struggled slightly at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, where she tied for 19th at 6-over par.

Korda continues to dominate from tee to green. She leads the LPGA in Strokes Gained Off the Tee (1.10). She also ranks second overall in both Strokes Gained Total (2.47) and Tee to Green (1.89), and is 10th in Approach play (0.82). However, in her short game, she is ranked 79th in Strokes Gained Around the Green (-0.03). On the putting surface, she’s been solid, sitting 27th in Strokes Gained Putting (0.62).

