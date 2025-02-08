Nelly Korda shoots impressive 3rd round 65 to move up 8 spots on the Founders Cup leaderboard

Nelly Korda is making the most of playing on her home soil at Brandenton, Florida for the 2025 Founders Cup. The World No. 1 recorded a spectacular birdie streak on Saturday to catapult to the lead temporarily in the ongoing Round 3.

The LPGA Tour shared Korda's incredible "birdie stretch" on its social media platforms.

Expand Tweet

Trending

While Nelly Korda had taken solo lead after making five consecutive birdies, she slipped down a few places as Round 3 came to a conclusion. Going into the final round, she is placed T5 with Hannah Green. Yealimi Noh is currently leading the standings at the 2025 Founders Cup.

"It's kind of weird sleeping in my own bed" - Nelly Korda on playing on home turf

Nelly Korda at the 2025 Founders Cup (Source: Getty)

Nelly Korda was born in Brandenton, Florida and also resides there. She also won the 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship on the course there. Currently, she is competing at the 2025 Founders Cup at the same course.

Ahead of the tournament, Korda attended a press conference where she was asked about her feelings about being the course defender having won the 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship there. She explained how different playing in her home city felt (via ASAP Sports).

"It feels great. It's kind of weird sleeping in my own bed. I feel like my routine is a little off. But it feels great to be back here. I have not been in this area in a year though. I live like 45, 50 minutes away. My parents are 15 minutes. So many of my friends have already asked for tickets. So that's probably the most exciting part of playing in my home down, is having all the local support."

She further talked about how confidence is fickle when it comes to golf as it can take "forever to build" and one can "lose it immediately". The 26-year-old spoke about what "the best thing" for her to do is.

"For me the best thing to do is just dial in on the shot that I have right in front of me. If I concentrate on that and that only, I think that I don't really struggle too much with my confidence."

Korda also explained that if she lets in "outside noise", she starts thinking ahead of herself or thinks about the next shot, her confidence falters a little bit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback