Nelly Korda speaks out after releasing 7 swimsuit photos in latest SI release: “A DREAM”

LPGA star Nelly Korda surprised the fans with her latest collaboration with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She recently shared an Instagram post with seven jaw-dropping images from her latest photoshoot. The 25-year-old created a buzz in the tropical paradise of Nevis, where she posed confidently in vibrant swimsuits.

On May 13, Korda shared a series of pictures on Instagram, captioning:

"✨✨A DREAM ✨✨ AHHHHHH 😱 so excited to be featured alongside so many fellow athletes and amazing women! 💗 Had the most amazing time last year w/ the best crew! Thank you to everyone that helped make this happen! #SISwim25"

Korda wore an olive green, full-sleeved crop top with a bikini bottom. In the next slide, she was captured running on the beach in an orange bikini paired with a violet sarong. Following this, the golfer was seen in a black one-shoulder monokini.

Up next, Korda donned a strapless sky blue monokini while posing at the shore. Then, she was seen sitting on the top of a yacht, wearing blue swimwear. In the last two slides of the carousel, Korda was seen striking poses by the sea. Adding to that, Korda recently shared a clip from last year's Solheim Cup.

Nelly Korda revisits the Solheim Cup in a throwback Instagram story

Nelly Korda took a stroll down memory lane, sharing a clip from last year's Solheim Cup in an Instagram story. Korda has been a staple on Team USA's Solheim Cup roster since 2019, and her latest Instagram story highlighted one of the more memorable moments from the 2024 season.

The tournament held at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville began with a gala hosted at the Smithsonian American Art Museum. There, Korda stunned on the red carpet wearing an all-black halter gown from Elliatt. That outfit is listed on Revolve's website at $290.

Korda paired her dress with a Christian Louboutin Brooklyn leather metallic clutch. She also wore a USA-themed beaded bracelet and sported her signature teal WHOOP fitness tracker on her other wrist. Before this, Korda made waves at the MET Gala in New York.

In addition to that, Nelly Korda recently appeared at the Mizuho America's Open, finishing in the top 5. This tournament was won by Thai golfer Atthaya Thitikul. Moving forward, Korda is now gearing up for the Riviera Maya open at Mayakoba in Mexico, set to begin May 22.

