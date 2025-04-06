Nelly Korda and team receive touching tribute from Ex-LPGA manager

Nelly Korda is currently at the top of the Women's World Golf Rankings. And recently, she and the entire LPGA team received a heartwarming message. This tribute to the whole LPGA was shared by a manager who is parting ways with the tour.

Megan Santaniello, who began working for the LPGA in 2019, worked as the Tour's communications manager. She posted on social media about her time with the LPGA coming to an end and shared some photos from her time on the Tour, along with a lovely message.

The caption for the post read:

"It’s hard to encapsulate six years of your life in one post, and there’s a thousand more pictures and memories that I’ll cherish forever. My time at the LPGA has come to an end, but I feel so grateful for the experiences I’ve had and the people I’ve met along the way. It’s not a goodbye, it’s a see you down the road 💕🥹 New era loading…⚽️🦇"

Megan Santaniello's post featured a lot of photos with golfers such as Nelly Korda, Rose Zhang, Lydia Ko, Minjee Lee, and many more. Several players even left comments on the post, expressing how much they will miss Santaniello. Nelly Korda posted a comment with the crying face emoji.

Nelly Korda's comment on Megan Santaniello's tribute post (Image Via: Instagram @mrsviewsfromsant)

Meanwhile, on the golf course, Korda has so far not been able to match the heights of her incredible 2024 season.

Nelly Korda has had a slow start to 2025 following stellar 2024 season

PGA: Grant Thornton Invitational - Source: Imago

Nelly Korda failed to advance to the T-Mobile Match Play knockout stage following her defeat to Ariya Juntanugarn. She won the title last year, but fell to a narrow defeat in her final round robin match and was eliminated before the knockout stage.

Korda lost by a single point, which meant that her wait for her first trophy in 2025 continues. With seven tournament victories, Korda was in sublime form last year. Her consistent excellence earned her the Rolex Player of the Year and the Rolex Annika Major awards.

This single loss in the T Mobile Match Play would undoubtedly not indicate a decline in her form, especially considering match play events are very unpredictable, and even top players can be eliminated early.

So far this year, Korda has recorded two top ten finishes in three events. She will hope to find her form ahead of this month's The Chevron Championship, the first major of the year.

