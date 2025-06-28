Nelly Korda tees it off to the song of a late American DJ amid her absence from the LPGA Dow Championship 2025

Nelly Korda had to withdraw from the ongoing 2025 LPGA Dow Championship owing to neck concerns. But even on the sidelines, the World No. 1 displayed her skills on social media. She shared a video of her teeing off to the late American DJ Casper's song on Saturday, June 28.

It was reported that Korda experienced a neck spasm during the KPMG Women's PGA Championship practice round. As a result, she took a post-major hiatus and dropped the Dow Championship from her schedule to focus on recovery. Interestingly, after withdrawing from the tournament in Midland, Korda updated her fans on her practice session.

Nelly Korda shared an Instagram story in which she can be clearly seen teeing off on a course. Interestingly, it was a close-up shot in which not only was the ball hit, but also the wedge was in flight. It was a slow-motion video, and Korda chose an appropriate song for the background music.

The two-time major winner chose DJ Caspar's Cha-Cha Slide as the background music for her Instagram story. This song was made in 1999 by Chicago-born DJ Caspar, popularly known as Mr. C the Slide Man. Originally, this song was intended to serve as a step-aerobics routine for DJ Caspar's nephew, a Chicago-based fitness trainer.

It was officially released in August 2000 and peaked at number 83 on the Billboard Hot 100. Talking about Korda's story, here's a look at it:

A still taken from Nelly Korda's Instagram story on June 28, 2025 (Image credit: Instagram@nellykorda)

Nelly Korda's sabbatical due to neck difficulties should allow her to be fully fit for the forthcoming Amundi Evian Championships. The tournament will be held at Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France, from July 10 to July 13. It's another LPGA major, and Korda will be looking to win her first tournament of this season.

Nelly Korda admits not having a great time during the KPMG Women's PGA Championship

KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship was a challenging tournament for all of the golfers, as only three participants managed to score below-par total. The Fields Ranch East offered some difficult holes for the golfers, and world number one golfer Nelly Korda did not have a great day there. She finished the tournament with rounds of 72, 74, 72, and 76, totaling 6-over par in T19.

After the tournament, Nelly Korda admitted that her performance was disappointing. In an Instagram post, she wrote:

"Texas was 🔥🥵 but my golf wasn’t 🥲 at least the park was fun."

Korda ended the event tied for 19th place, earning $131,114 from the prize money pot. On the other hand, Minjee Lee won the entire event with a total score of 4-under par, earning a total of $1.8 million as the winner's cut.

