  • Nelly Korda visits a children's hospital along with LPGA Tour pros ahead of NW Arkansas Championship

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Sep 18, 2025 21:35 GMT
GOLF: SEP 14 LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship - Source: Getty
Nelly Korda during LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship - Source: Getty

Nelly Korda will be competing in the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week. Before she tees off at the LPGA Tour event on September 19, the former LPGA World No. 1 was spotted participating in a heartwarming cause.

On Tuesday, some of the LPGA Tour pros took the initiative to visit the Arkansas Children's Northwest Hospital. For those unaware, this institution in Springdale provides children with hospitalization, medication and research facilities. In a video shared by the LPGA Tour on Instagram, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Perrine Delacour, Lindy Duncan, and Nelly Korda could be seen interacting with the kids.

The professional golfers could be seen interacting with the kids at the hospital and offering them toys and hats. Take a look at the full clip on Instagram featuring Nelly Korda and other LPGA Tour pros:

"On Tuesday, some of our players stopped by @archildrens ahead of the @nwachampionship... The players had a great visit with the kids, sharing laughs, handing out gifts, and making memories!..."
Nelly Korda will be teeing off alongside Stacy Lewis and Lauren Coughlin at 12:43 pm EST for the first round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. She is coming off a fresh T5 finish at the 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship at TPC River's Bend. It's worth noting that the Bradenton native is still searching for her first victory in the ongoing LPGA season.

This is not the first time Nelly Korda has been impactful outside the fairways. The two-time major champ is a popular name when it comes to charitable causes or giving back to the community. One of Korda's recent contributions was at the 2025 US Women's Open, where the golfer raised funds for a Breast Cancer Organization.

When Nelly Korda fulfilled her desire to help underprivileged kids by donating $25,000

Apart from being a title sponsor for the LPGA, Meijer has a charitable program titled 'Simply Give', which funds food pantry partners across the Midwest. In 2021, the Meijer LPGA Classic announced that they would be donating $25,000 on behalf of Korda. The entire sum was donated to Kids' Food Basket in Grand Rapids, which was selected by Korda.

While talking about her choice of charity, Nelly Korda said (as quoted by Meijer LPGA Classic):

"I just felt like I wanted it to stay in Grand Rapids. I also love kids. I have always wanted to do something for underprivileged kids, and that's the first thing that popped into my head. Feels like a good decision and it means so much to give back."

Korda's urge to work for special causes has been constant for years. During the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, Brooke Baevsky, a celebrity chef, cooked meals for the victims of the calamity. Korda shared this on her Instagram story and included a link where her fans could donate to the heartwarming cause.

Edited by Pravashis Biswas
