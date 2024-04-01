Nelly Korda winning hattrick of LPGA events needs to be celebrated more according to golf analyst - “We have once in a generation type story”

Nelly Korda's victory in the 2024 Ford Championship was of historic proportions. So much so that it has triggered debate about the lack of media attention to women's golf. Renowned broadcaster Taylor Zarzour opined that what Korda has done is a "once-in-a-generation type story" and should be talked about "all the time."

Nelly Korda earned her third consecutive victory in the 2024 LPGA Tour season on Sunday, joining the few players who have done so. Taylor Zarzour touched on the subject on her "The Starter" show on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio on Monday, April 1.

Here's what Zarzour had to say about Nelly Korda:

"We should be all over this. And when I say we, I mean, everyone that's got any skin in the golf game. We have gone through hell in golf the last couple of years. It has been no fun to talk about men's professional golf, and what's missing from it, and all of the dissension in the game, and the uncertainty of getting a deal done, and certain players playing in one place and other great players playing in another.

"Meanwhile, we have a once-in-a-generation type story in the women's game, that we should be talking about all the time. We shouldn't be bearing it and barely giving it a mention. We should be going all in with it. I think it's great that people are going all in with Caitlin Clark in women's basketball. And I hope she makes the national championship, and I hope that it has the biggest audience known to man, or woman on Sunday. But we should be doing the same thing with Nelly Korda."

Taylor Zarzour is a regular host on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, with his "The Starter" show airing daily at 7:00 am (Eastern Time).

Nelly Korda's victory in the Ford Championship: A historic one

Nelly Korda won the 2024 Ford Championship with a score of 20 under, two strokes ahead of the runner-up. It was a historic performance from many angles, not least because it was the inaugural edition of the event.

But the real significance of this triumph is that it was her third consecutive victory on the LPGA Tour, something very few players have achieved.

In fact, Nelly Korda is the first player to do so since Ariya Jutanugarn in 2016. She is also the first American to make it three consecutive wins on the circuit since Nancy Lopez in 1978 (Lopez won five in a row then).

Moreover, Korda is the first player to win three of her first four starts in an LPGA Tour season since Lorena Ochoa in 2008. She is also the first player to win three times before April 1 since Yani Tseng in 2012.

As for her compatriots, Nelly Korda is the first American to win three times before April 1 since JoAnne Carner in 1980, and the first American to win three of her first four starts in a season since Kathy Whitworth in 1969.

Not coincidentally, Nancy Lopez, Lorena Ochoa, JoAnne Carner and Kathy Witworth are all members of the super-exclusive LPGA Tour Hall of Fame. Yani Tseng fell just three points short of making it, although she hasn't played on the circuit since 2019. Ariya Jutanugarn (28) remains one of the top players on the LPGA Tour with 17 points, leaving her 10 short of eventual exaltation.