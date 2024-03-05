Netflix Full Swing Season 2 release date, cast list and time explored

The second season of Netflix's Full Swing is practically within reach for fans. The documentary series brings new behind-the-scenes stories from various stars and events in world golf.

Netflix Full Swing will be available for streaming starting this Wednesday, March 6, at 3:00 am (Eastern Time). Below are the premiere times for the series in the different territories, taking into consideration the time difference (via Netflix Life):

Hawaii: 9:00 p.m. HST on Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Netflix Full Swing season 2: Cast and list of episodes

The second season of Netflix Full Swing will follow 13 professional players, including the two captains of the American and European teams to the 2023 Ryder Cup.

This is the cast of the second installment of the series:

Rory McIlroy

Justin Thomas

Dustin Johnson

Rickie Fowler

Tom Kim

Joel Dahmen

Matt Fitzpatrick

Alex Fitzpatrick

Wyndham Clark

Keegan Bradley

Justin Rose

Luke Donald

Zach Johnson

The importance that the Ryder Cup will have in this second season of Netflix Full Swing is reflected in the fact that not one, but two of the eight episodes will be dedicated to the event at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

This is the full list of episodes:

Episode 1: The Game Has Changed Pt. 1

Episode 2: The Game Has Changed Pt. 2

Episode 3: Mind Game

Episode 4: Prove It

Episode 5: In The Shadows

Episode 6: Pick Six

Episode 7: All Roads Lead To Rome Pt. 1

Episode 8: All Roads Lead To Rome Pt. 2

Both Zach Johnson and Luke Donald will give unprecedented insight into the behind-the-scenes process of the Ryder Cup, including the selection of players and the running of the event. The series will also show the moment when Keegan Bradley gets a call to tell him he was not chosen to represent the United States.