Netflix's Full Swing star Joel Dahmen adamant on winning the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic "I don't want to finish fifth, or fourth, or second"

Following his steady week at Rocket Mortgage Classic so far, Joel Dahmen made it clear that he will not settle for anything lesser than a win. He said he didn't want to finish runner-up or below that.

Dahmen entered the Detroit Golf Club with just one top-ten this season. However, he displayed some great performance this week and is 14-under after 54 holes. With just three strokes behind ahead of the final round, he has a real shot at his maiden win.

On Saturday, June 29, Dahmen told Amanda Balionis of CBS that he didn't play well on Saturday but would like to make more putts.

"I hit a great so I'm just going to keep hitting it like I did and make more putts. That's my plan. You have to be aggressive out here people are going to make birdies. So I'm just going to I'm going to stay aggressive."

"I want to win I don't don't want to finish fifth or fourth or second. So I'm going to go try to win tomorrow and hopefully, that works out."

The Netflix Full Swing star is playing his first event since his T10 finish at the RBC Canadian Open at the start of this month. Since then, he couldn't compete as there were limited field Signature events along with the US Open in June's schedule.

Joel Dahmen revealed that he didn't want to take time off and instead wanted to keep playing and try to qualify for the Pinehurst No. 2 field. However, that didn't work out, and he was out of action for three weeks in June.

"So he spent time with family went to the mountains played a little bit of golf, but not much really. I like where my game was I like where my head was. So yeah, I'm excited that the game is still here after three weeks off," he added.

When will Joel Dahmen tee off at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday?

Joel Dahmen is paired with Davis Thompson for the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The duo will tee off on Sunday, June 30 at 1:20 pm ET. Ryan Fox and Taylor Pendrith will be the first group to tee off in the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. They will begin their round on Sunday at 7:40 am ET.

Joel Dahmen is three strokes behind Akshay Bhatia and Aaron Rai. Min Woo Lee and amateur Luke Canton are also tied with Dahmen at 14-under. Cameron Young and Cam Davis are one stroke back at 16-under.

