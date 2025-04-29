Netflix star Joel Dahmen admits to 'wasting' a lot of time before becoming a father

PGA Tour star Joel Dahmen spoke in an interview on Monday (April 28) with Dan Rapaport of Scratch golf, formerly of Barstool Sports. In the interview, Dahmen opened up about his life before becoming a father and some of his decision-making.

Ad

Dahmen went viral in February 2023 for his appearance in the hit Netflix documentary series Full Swing, which featured Dahmen and his caddie. The show followed players on the PGA Tour during the 2022 season and made some fan-favorites out of some lesser known PGA Tour players.

In the interview on Monday, Rapaport asked Dahmen how his off-course life now is different than his off-course life was before he premiered in the first season of Full Swing.

Ad

Trending

"Obviously, with a kid, you're just more active. You're more mobile. Your time is of the essence," Dahmen said. "We always laugh [about] 'what did I possibly do before having a kid?' Because I wasted a lot of time, which I think most people do but I'm just more active. I'm a little more healthy." (31:04)

Ad

Ad

Joel Dahmen and his wife announced the birth of their first child in January of 2023, just before the first season of Full Swing was released. Dahmen is a one-time PGA Tour winner, with his first and only PGA Tour win coming in March of 2021 at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship.

Joel Dahmen aims to bounce back after missed opportunity at Corales Puntacana Championship earlier this month

Joel Dahmen at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship (via Getty)

Joel Dahmen came close to winning his second PGA Tour event earlier this month, finishing in a tie for second place at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic. Joel Dahmen's only win on the PGA Tour came at the same tournament in March of 2021.

Ad

Dahmen dominated the 2025 tournament for much of the weekend before struggling in the final round, ultimately finishing in a tie for second place. He lost by one shot to Garrick Higgo.

Dahmen shot under par in each of the first three rounds, including a 10-under-par 62 in the opening round of the tournament. In the final round, Dahmen made a bogey on his final three holes to shoot a four-over-par 76 and lose by a shot.

Ad

On the par-three 17th hole, Dahmen missed a putt for par inside three feet that surrendered the solo lead, making him tied with Garrick Higgo for first. He made a bogey on the 18th and final hole to lose the tournament.

The second-place finish still gave Dahmen 95 FedEx Cup points, though still much fewer than the 300 points he would have gotten had he won. Dahmen has had some strong finishes in 2025 after struggling for much of 2024.

Dahmen has already had three top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour this year. He aims to continue his sucess and return to the winner's circle in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Thomas Ingals Golf content writer Know More