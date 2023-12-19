New golf documentary 'Europe! Europe!' to feature Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup champions’ stories

The European teams shined at both the Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup in 2023. The men's team won the Ryder Cup earlier this year by an astounding five points while the women's team successfully defended their Solheim Cup championship.

'Europe! Europe!', a special new documentary, will chronicle the triumph of the European teams in both major competitions. The documentary will be broadcast on Sky Sports Golf at 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 21. The documentary will be televised again on Friday, December 22, at 7:30 p.m.

Earlier in September, the European team astonished the golf world with an incredible performance at the Solheim Cup. After losing all of its foursome matches on the opening day of the competition, the women's team eventually found success and held the US team to a 14-14 draw on the final day.

As the reigning champions, the European squad retained the 2023 Solheim Cup. Suzann Pettersen led the European squad as captain.

Meanwhile, the men's team traveled to Rome towards the end of September to compete in the Ryder Cup. The European team led by Luke Donald dominated the course throughout the biennial tournament and registered an impressive 16.5-11.5 victory over Team USA.

2023 Europe Ryder Cup team

The top 12 players on the DP World Tour made up the European Ryder Cup squad. Captain Luke Donald selected six players based on their season-long performances as captain's picks and the remaining six golfers automatically qualified based on their ranking points.

Rory McIlroy scored the most points in the Europe team's Ryder Cup victory this year. McIlroy won four points from the five matches he played. Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood each contributed three points while Tyrrell Hatton and Viktor Hovland each contributed 3.5 points.

Here are the members of the 2023 Europe Ryder Cup team along with their results at the tournament:

Ludvig Åberg: 2-Points (W-L-H- 2–2–0)

Matt Fitzpatrick: 1-Point (W-L-H-1–2–0)

Tommy Fleetwood: 3-Points (W-L-H-3–1–0)

Tyrrell Hatton: 3.5-Points (W-L-H- 3–0–1)

Nicolai Højgaard: 0.5-Point (W-L-H- 0–2–1)

Viktor Hovland: 3.5-Points (W-L-H- 3–1–1)

Shane Lowry: 1.5-Points (W-L-H-1–1–1)

Robert MacIntyre: 2.5-Points (W-L-H-2–0–1)

Rory McIlroy: 4-Points (W-L-H-4–1–0)

Jon Rahm: 3-Points (W-L-H-2–0–2)

Justin Rose: 1.5-Points (W-L-H-1–1–1)

Sepp Straka: 1-Point (W-L-H-1–2–0)

2023 Europe Solheim Cup team

The European team included 12 players for the 2023 Solheim Cup, including Maja Stark, Linn Grant, Carlota Ciganda, and Leona Maguire. Ciganda scored the most points with 4 to help her side win while Grant and Maguire contributed three points each.

Here are the members of the 2023 Europe Solheim Cup team and their results at the tournament:

Céline Boutier - 0 points (W-L-H - 0-3-0)

Carlota Ciganda - 4 points (W-L-H - 4-0-0)

Gemma Dryburgh - 1 points (W-L-H - 0-0-2)

Linn Grant - 3 points (W-L-H - 3-2-0)

Georgia Hall - 1.5 points (W-L-H - 1-2-1)

Caroline Hedwall - 1 points (W-L-H - 1-1-0)

Charley Hull - 1 points (W-L-H - 1–2–0)

Leona Maguire - 3 points (W-L-H - 3-2-0)

Anna Nordqvist - 1 points (W-L-H - 1-3-0)

Emily Kristine Pedersen - 2.5 points (W-L-H - 2-2-1)

Madelene Sagström - 1.5 points (W-L-H - 1-1-1)

Maja Stark - 2.5 points (W-L-H - 2-1-1)