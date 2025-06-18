New PGAT CEO Brian Rolapp is ‘not close enough’ to the PIF negotiations

Brian Rolapp was revealed as the new PGA Tour CEO and it didn’t take too long before he got questions about the LIV Golf and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. Speaking in media session Tuesday at the Travelers Championship, the new official was asked about his thoughts on the ongoing negotiations. Interestingly, he distanced himself and stated being ‘not close enough’ to the discussions.

As the executive to PGA Tour Enterprises, Rolapp will be tasked with multiple things including finding a resolution to the ongoing Tour - LIV Golf League discourse. The new chief admitted that he has a ‘lot to learn’ about the current situation.

Despite deflecting having a role in the negotiations so far, the former NFL exec dubbed the PGA Tour as a “strong product” and lauded its recent changes that includes the introduction of Signature Events as an alternate for LIV’s big purse events.

Replying to a query on whether the PGA Tour could move on without a deal with the PIF, Bruan Rolapp said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“Again, I'm not close enough to any of those discussions, but I will say what I saw regardless of that is a very strong TOUR. I see a strong product. I see strong golfers. I think the Signature Events have been a huge and important progression in the sport. So I see strength that, just don't take my word for it, look at the underlying fundamentals; they're strong…

I think that really speaks to some of the changes that have been made in the last few years.”

It is pertinent to note that the Tour and PIF has been in talks for over two years regarding a possible agreement. However, no resolution is still in sight despite promising a conclusion months ago.

Brian Rolapp has ‘lot to learn’ ahead of PGAT-PIF talks

Brian Rolapp joins the PGA Tour after 20 years at the NFL. The former Football league exec, who had various roles at the organisation, admitted being less learned about the ongoing PGA - PIF deal discussions. Speaking in Cromwell, the new chief stated that he comes in with a “clean sheet of paper” and has a “lot to learn.”

He admitted that his football world knowledge might not work in the golf world. Interestingly, he also reiterated some popular golfers’ sentiment by stating that the fans want to see “the best golfers competing against each other.” The Connecticut native further dubbed it a “complex situation.”

Brian Rolapp told reporters:

“My view is I come in with a pretty clean sheet of paper. I also come in knowing that there’s a lot to learn… Everything that works in the football world may not work in the golf world. When it comes to that situation particularly, I think the fans have been pretty clear. They want to see the best golfers competing against each other. I think everybody as a golf fan.

When it comes to the situation with LIV, I think that’s a complex situation that’s probably something I should learn more about before I speak.”

For the unversed, Rolapp was greeted by members of the Strategic Sports Group on Tuesday, including Tiger Woods, who is currently away from the sport with an Achilles injury. The new CEO lauded the 15x major winner’s influence as ‘significant’ and lauded the latter’s commitment to the sport.

