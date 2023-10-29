"Next two events are also learning process" - Rookie Rose Zhang reamins calm despite falling short at the Maybank Championship

Rose Zhang had an incredible run for the 2023 LPGA Maybank Championship but sadly lost her lead in the final round. She ended the tournament on the T3 position and failed to get her second LPGA Tour win. However, she has time on her side after just turning professional.

Zhang was positive about her T3 position at the tournament and believes this can be a learning process for her. The American golfer potrayed an elite mentality when speaking about her recent performances. She wants to learn from all her mistakes and shortcomings.

Although this wasn't a favorable result for Rose Zhang, she has still learned a lot in Malaysia and has realized many new things following the event. The 20-year-old spoke about her performance in great detail and shared incredible insights via lpga.com.

“For me, I think the next two events are also just learning processes.”

Zhang added:

“In Japan, I'm super excited to just go enjoy the cuisine and the entire country. Once I rest a little bit, maybe a week off, CME is going to happen, close out the year with a couple of other events. So I think there is a lot of potential. I'll still be keeping my pedals moving and keep working.”

Rose Zhang is playing the best golf of her career while taking little to no pressure. Interestingly, she understands she has a lot to learn and will win many more championships in the future.

Rose Zhang was grateful for her T3 finish at the 2023 LPGA Maybank Championship

The inaugral LPGA Maybank Championship had a lot to offer, and it didn't dissapoint. Although Rose Zhang started the event with a hefty lead, she was soon left behind by Celine Boutier and Atthaya Thitikul. Boutier then went on to win the event following an intense playoff.

However, Zhang was grateful for her T3 finish and was excited to get back into the top-10 following a string of dissapointing performances. She had evaded the top-10 since her T9 finish at the Amundi Evian Championship, and Kuala Lumpur turned out to be a breakthrough for her. Additionally, she also believes in the process of learning, despite the adversity, and wants to come back stronger in future LPGA Tour championships, specifically in Japan and Naples.

“I felt like it was an incredible week for me. It's been a while since I've been in contention, in the top 10, and I just feel really lucky to be in that position."

Zhang added via lpga.com.

"I still have lots to learn, lots to improve on, but I feel like it's all up from here.”