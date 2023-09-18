Nike reveals European-inspired Ryder Cup Air Max 1 Golf pack: All you need to know

Nike has presented a brand-new golf shoe collection for the 2023 Ryder Cup. Last week, the company unveiled sneakers with American Red, White, and Blue inspiration, and more recently, they released Air Max 1 golf shoes for the European team.

The brand-new golf pair has a vibrant yellow color, with lines in blue and grey. The Nike Swoosh emblem in dark blue is on the side of the sneakers, while European Union stars are on the tongue tab.

"Prestige. Tradition. Passion" is written on the insoles and a golf logo is printed at the heels. Bright yellow, white, navy blue and light blue make up the shoe's sole.

The brand-new Nike Air Max 1'86 OG Golf pair with American/European inspiration will go on sale online later this month.

2023 European Ryder Cup uniforms

At the 2023 Ryder Cup, the European team will wear clothes created by Loro Piana, while the American Ryder Cup team will don opulent Ralph Lauren apparel.

The fashion brand, which is most renowned for its luxurious Italian linens, began making uniforms for the European team in 2016 and has already committed to working with them on the 2025 Ryder Cup.

The European Ryder Cup team will be dressed in Loro Piana's Kummel, or traditional color-blocked sweaters and polo t-shirts. The team's logo will be on the side of the t-shirts. The uniform also features nods in yellow and splashes of yellow polos with navy collar trim.

Announcing the uniform earlier this year, the director of the Ryder Cup Guy Kinnings said (via Golf Digest):

"Since our partnership began at the Ryder Cup in 2016, the quality of Loro Piana’s fabrics coupled with their specialist design and production knowledge have made them the ideal fit for Team Europe, ensuring that the players look and feel the part both on and off the course. I am delighted that we are working with a symbol of Italian excellence for the first ever Ryder Cup in Italy.”

The American squad will be seen wearing their classic red Ralph Lauren uniforms. They have all the different outfits for the Ryder Cup week. In the practice round, you may spot Zach Johnson's team sporting blend palette t-shirts with vivid blue bottoms.

The team will mainly flaunt navy blue attire for the tournament's first day, and on the second day, they will wear white t-shirts with blue and red stripes. RL has created a navy blue t-shirt with red and white stripes for the last day.