Ralph Lauren to provide Ryder Cup uniforms for Zach Johnson's US team: All you need to know

The 2023 Ryder Cup is nearing, with just a month left for the exciting biennial event in Rome. While the details on both teams are not so clear, the US team's uniform provider details are out.

As per a wwd.com report, long-time US team associate Raph Lauren will once again provide the uniforms for the United States team in the upcoming Marco Simone Golf & Country Club event.

They will supply all the uniforms for players and caddies, the opening ceremony, and Welcome Dinner outfits. The company will also provide the outerwear and tailored closures for the player's family, spouses, or partners.

While Ralph Lauren will be dressing the US team, Loro Piana will be the official uniform provider for the European team in the 2023 Ryder Cup.

The Chief Branding and Innovation Officer of the Ralph Lauren Corporation, David Lauren, shared his gratitude for serving the US team with official uniforms and other outfits for the upcoming Rome event.

US Ryder Cup team at the 2021 Ryder Cup (via Getty Images)

As quoted by wwd.com, he said:

"It is a great honor to be selected to outfit the US Ryder Cup Team’s brightest stars as they represent our country in Rome, at the most exciting and spirited event in golf."

He added:

"Ralph Lauren’s enduring legacy of style, craftsmanship and unparalleled design ensures players look and feel their best when representing the U.S. Ryder Cup Team, and we couldn’t be more proud."

Meanwhile, the CEO of the PGA of America, Seth Waugh, also shared his thoughts on continuing their partnership with the American Fashion Company.

As quoted by wwd.com, he said:

"The PGA of America is proud to continue its enduring partnership with Ralph Lauren at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome. We take immense pride in aligning with this iconic brand and look forward to showcasing Ralph Lauren’s timeless style on and off the course at golf’s greatest team event."

It is pertinent to note that Ralph Lauren Corporation has been associated with the US team as an outfit provider since 2014.

The company, which was founded by American fashion designer Ralph Lauren in 1967, has a large portfolio of products that include luxury clothing, footwear, jewelry, etc.

What will the Ralph Lauren-designed US Ryder Cup team outfit look like?

Although the official uniforms have not yet been released, it is quite certain that the US team will have a red, white, and blue palette with a modern and aesthetic design made up of performance fabrics.

As per the wwd.com report, the on-course jersey will have the company's logo—the signature polo bear—and will have features such as stretchability, enhanced airflow, and moisture-wicking properties.

The polo shirts will allow the golfer to have a comfortable club swing radius, and the pants will be flexible and lightweight.

The uniform kit will also include inclement weather outfits such as half-zip pullovers, hoodies, three-layer rain gear, a packable windbreaker, and a cricket sweater.

There are two products exclusive to the Ryder Cup Official Uniforms as well: a lightweight tech half-zip featuring a new star ombre embossed pattern and five-pocket tailored trousers embossed with an assortment of motifs referencing the tournament.

The Ralph Lauren Corporation will also release a Ryder Cup collection for fans on their official website, Ryder Cup wear outlets, and select golf clubs and retail stores.

The 2023 Ryder Cup is scheduled from September 29 to October 1 at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome.