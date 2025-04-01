"No bigger honor" - 2-time LPGA Tour winner gets honest about stepping up for American golf amid Lexi Thompson's retirement 

Rose Zhang recently spoke about stepping up for American golf amid retirements from experienced national players such as Lexi Thompson. Zhang is one of the top golfers in the American circuit right now and a promising talent for the LPGA Tour.

Zhang will next be seen at the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play event in Las Vegas starting on April 2. Speaking at the press conference for the upcoming tournament, she was asked whether she and other younger players on the Tour right now feel like there is a responsibility to step up and take charge.

The question came after several top LPGA Tour stars such as Lexi Thompson, Ally Ewing, Marina Alex and Brittany Lincicome announced partial or full retirements from golf, from the 2025 season onwards.

Rose Zhang acknowledged the feeling of responsibility for any golfer playing right now, especially when it came to representing their country. She also added that it was a huge honor to play for one's nation. Zhang said via ASAP Sports:

"Yeah. I mean, I would say that for anyone who is playing out here, we always number one want to play the best we can, but especially if we are representing our own country. There is no bigger honor. A lot of American veterans out here on the LPGA Tour have retired, so I can definitely see that perspective shifting."

Zhang also reflected on the circle of players retiring and "younger" players coming up.

"But I also think it's the way of life where there is going be people who retire and the younger generation of really talented golfers are going to come up."

The 2-time LPGA Tour winner mentioned she was "optimistic" about being able to do what she does and try her "best" to represent American golf as best as she can.

"There is a lot of great American golfers who are going to be the up and coming Tour players that are going to be competing week in, week out, so I am very optimistic about just being able to do what I do and also try my best to represent in the best way possible."

What does Lexi Thompson's semi-retirement mean for her 2025 season?

Lexi Thompson at the Ford Championship 2025 - Round Two (Source: Getty)

Lexi Thompson announced in May last year that 2024 would be her last season playing as a full-time golfer. Starting from 2025, she is a semi-retired LPGA Tour player, meaning that she won't be taking part in all the calendar events the way she used to.

Thompson will instead be selective about the tournaments she takes part in. So far she has made two starts this season - at the Founders Cup, where she placed T13 and the Ford Championship last week, where she finished tied T38.

