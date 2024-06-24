"No golf on a dead planet" - Climate activists group claims responsibility for the chaos at Travelers Championship's final round

Extinction Rebellion is taking responsibility for the chaotic situation that arose during the final round of the 2024 Travelers Championship. On Sunday, a group of climate protesters interrupted the play on the final hole. However, police arrested them and escorted them off the golf course.

The protest came just a day after two individuals were injured by lightning during the third round of the Signature event.

Recently, the Extinction Rebellion claimed responsibility for the chaos and stated that it was protesting against the worldwide threat posed to the environment, not "any individual or organization." The activists wore t-shirts with the slogan, "No Golf on a Dead Planet."

Jack Milko, a golf writer for SB Nation, shared a statement he received from Extinction Rebellion. The group sent him an email, writing:

"With this action, Extinction Rebellion is not protesting any individual or organization. Rather, the protest highlights the worldwide danger of climate breakdown. Case in point: the last 13 months were the hottest on record, with extreme weather events around the globe. The activists pointed out that natural disasters are already causing large-scale loss of human, animal, and plant life, as well as significant damage to infrastructure, property, and agriculture."

It is important to note that despite the interruption by the rebellion group, the event was successfully concluded, with the finale on Sunday, June 23, with Scottie Scheffler winning his sixth event of the year.

Akshay Bhatia opened up about the chaos at the Travelers Championship

Following the final round of the Travelers Championship, Akshay Bhatia opened up about the chaos he had witnessed on the golf course. He said that he was "scared for life" as the activists stormed the golf course but appreciated the efforts of the cops for helping the golfers to be safe. He said (via Nuclr Golf X account):

I was scared for my life. I didn't even really know what was happening. ... But thankfully the cops were there and kept us safe, because that's, you know, that's just weird stuff."

“I was in shock. My heartrate was high… I just freaked out. I tried to go where everyone was," he added.

The 2024 Traveler Championship successfully concluded on Sunday, June 23, and Bhatia finished in a tie for fifth place. Following the four rounds of the event, Scottie Scheffler and Tom Kim tied for the lead and headed to play in a playoff.

Scheffler made the par while Kim was eliminated after he missed the shot. It was Scottie Scheffler's sixth victory of the season. Tom Hoge tied for third place with Sungjae Im, while Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, and Akshay Bhatia tied for fifth place. Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Cameron Young, and Shane Lowry settled in a four-way tie for ninth place.