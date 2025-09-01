‘No surprise Patrick Cantlay isn’t smiling but a brutal look for the American squad’: Golf world draws comparison between Ryder Cup team call

With both teams now finalized for the 2025 Ryder Cup, fans online are quick to draw comparisons between Team USA and Team Europe after Golf Digest shared screenshots from the captains’ Zoom calls. The post showed European players smiling and upbeat, while their American counterparts appeared noticeably serious, sparking plenty of reactions.The caption of the post shared by Golf Digest on X (previously Twitter) read:“A tale of two Zoom calls.”One fan summed it up bluntly:“No surprise Cantlay isn’t smiling but a brutal look for the American squad.”Another added,“It's crazy how the european players were smiling and seemed happy to be here compared to their american counterparts.”Others piled on with similar takes,“US team looks defeated already.”Another echoed the sentiment:“This says a lot, doesn't it? The European players look ecstatic, while the U.S. players look resigned.”Some even poked fun at individual selections, with one fan joking,“I am sure the Americans were just pissed morikawa was on the squad.”Another dismissed the entire event,“stupidest golf tournament there ever was.”Screenshot of fan reactions from Golf Digest's post on XEarlier in August, U.S. captain Keegan Bradley confirmed his six captain’s picks: Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, and Cameron Young. They joined automatic qualifiers Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, and Bryson DeChambeau.On September 1, Europe’s captain Luke Donald revealed his final six: Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland, and Matt Fitzpatrick. They will team up with Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Robert MacIntyre, and Rasmus Højgaard.The 45th Ryder Cup will take place from September 23–28 at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York. Team Europe heads into the competition as the defending champions, having defeated Team USA in 2023 at Marco Simone Golf &amp; Country Club in Rome.How to watch Ryder Cup 2025 on TVSky Sports will be the exclusive broadcaster of the 2025 Ryder Cup in the UK, with coverage beginning on the Monday of tournament week. Fans in the USA can tune into NBC, Golf Channel, and USA Network to enjoy the action. The Ryder Cup follows a matchplay format rather than traditional strokeplay. Instead of counting every shot over four rounds, players go head-to-head in individual or team matches, with each hole acting as a separate contest. If one side posts a lower score on a hole, they go “one up.” Ties on a hole leave the match unchanged, and the contest continues until one side holds an advantage greater than the number of holes left to play. If the match finishes on level terms, the point is shared.28 points are available across the three days. Friday and Saturday each feature two sessions: four foursomes matches and four fourballs matches, with captains choosing which players sit out each round. The final day brings 12 singles matches, when all 24 golfers are in action. To claim the Ryder Cup outright, a team must secure 14½ points. A 14-14 draw would see Europe retain the trophy as the current holders.