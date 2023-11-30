“No way that is happening” – Fans react to Jay Monahan’s latest comments on continuing the PGA Tour-PIF framework agreement

Fans on social media have reacted to PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan stating that he is looking forward to continuing the PGA Tour and LIV Golf deal.

Earlier in June, Monahan announced that the two tours were working on a shocking merger. The US government, however, began to scrutinize the pact, and a final judgment is expected by the end of the year.

During the New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday, November 29, Jay Monahan discussed the deal in detail. He stated that the PGA Tour is in talks about investment with other parties along with getting investment from PIF.

Monahan said:

"We’re having conversations with multiple parties. The deadline of our conversations with the PIF is a firm target. I’ll be with Yasir next week as we continue to advance our conversations. And I think it's pretty well known that there's a large number of other interested parties that we're also pushing to think about."

Fans expressed their disappointment in the arrangement in the comments section after Flushing it released Jay Monahan's message on its X account. One user commented:

"No way that is happening. Would you invest your capital with the tour without a lot of control over it?"

"Breaking news: LIV is the better product," added another fan.

"I think the only thing the PIF and PGA Tour players can agree on is that Jay needs to go," another fan jotted.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"That's going to help take the PGA Tour to another level" - Jay Monahan on adding investors to the tour

Jay Monahan also disclosed at the New York Times Summit that the PGA Tour is in discussions with additional investment funds in addition to PIF. This is being done in an effort to strengthen the Tour and solidify its place in the sports world.

Monahan said:

"When this gets finalized, the PGA Tour is going to be in a position that I talked about earlier, where again, the athletes are owners in their sport, and you've got not only the PIF, but you've likely got another co-investor, with significant experience in business, in sport and brand that's going to help take the PGA Tour to another level and help us take share from other sports and even be more competitive."

Monahan has been working for the PGA Tour since 2017 and had a significant impact on its expansion plans. However, he has faced backlash in recent years from players and golf fans after his announcement of a partnership with LIV Golf.

Bob Ball, a golf analyst, claimed that Monahan would resign from his post following the completion of the merger. However, the PGA Tour Commissioner has not provided any details on the same.