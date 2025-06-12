"No wonder Rory McIlroy is his bestie" - Fans react to Shane Lowry throwing the mic in anger at the US Open

Shane Lowry has had a frustrating first round at the 2025 US Open on Thursday, June 12. The golfer was hitting some fantastic strokes, but on hole 17, his chipping attempts were consistently missing. He became so frustrated with his missing shots that he threw away a microphone on the side of the greens. Fans reacted online to Lowry's behavior with a few comparing him with Rory McIlroy.

Oakmont Country Club's hole 17 is a par 4 stretching over 313 yards with a risk-reward design. Shane Lowry took the gamble, went onto the greens, and was two strokes up on the hole. It was a huge opportunity for him to seize the lead, but it cost him three chip-in shots to finish the hole.

This caused him to finish the hole with a par rather than an Eagle. Lowry was so angered by this that he threw a microphone on the side of the greens. An X page NUCLR Golf reported this incident and posted a video demonstrating how furious the golfer was. They even included a caption with the post, which read,

"Welcome to the U.S. Open at Oakmont"

In the comments of this post, fans expressed their displeasure with Shane Lowry's behavior. They argued that if he wants to win a major golf tournament such as the 2025 US Open, he should have remained cool. One X user even brought up 2025 Masters winner Rory McIlroy. The comment read:

"No wonder Rory is his bestie."

Apart from this, there are some more fans who shared almost the same opinion. Here's a look at all those comments:

"Must of made a bad shot," one fan stated.

"Acts like a clown all too often," another fan exclaimed.

"Playing too easy," one fan added some sarcasm on this matter.

"His act has been old for awhile," one fan wrote.

"Great start 😆," another fan gave some sarcasm.

As of this writing, Lowry has a total score of 6-over par after completing 15 holes in the first round.

Shane Lowry provides his views on practising alongside Rory McIlroy

PGA: U.S. Open - Practice Round - Source: Imagn

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy trained together for the 2025 US Open. Before the start of Round 1, Lowry gave an interview in which he revealed that he and McIlroy will be sick of each other by Friday. However, Lowry wished that both of them would do well in the competition.

Shane Lowry explained (via Irish Independent),

"We’re practising tomorrow morning again, so we’ll be sick of each other by Friday."

He continued,

"But hopefully we both play well and give ourselves a run at the weekend...I love playing with Rory, and I think we’ve got a great group there with Justin Rose as well. Everybody gets on very well, but when you’re out there, there’s not too much chit-chat. There’s not much fun out there. But it will be nice.”

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy are in the same tee groups for the first two rounds, along with Justin Rose.

