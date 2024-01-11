“No wonder you’re not taken very seriously” - Eddie Pepperell reacts to media treatment of European Tour’s newly introduced changes

Eddie Pepperell is among the many voices reacting to the resignation of DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley. Pepperell's reaction was related to the media treatment of the matter, going so far as to call the news outlet unserious.

The X (formerly Twitter) account of the media Flushing It detailed the "achievements" of Pelley as the head of the European tour. Pepperell, apparently, did not agree, reacting with the following text on the same social network:

"What a one sided way of looking at his time as CEO. No wonder you’re not taken very seriously."

This was the content of the original Flushing It post to which Eddie Pepperell reacted:

"Changes to the European Tour under Keith Pelley: Sold the naming rights • Sold Seve trophy naming rights • Let OWGR points fall so it’s impossible to get into top 50 • Effectively banned European legends • Officially made it a feeder tour

It’s quite the legacy he’s leaving behind. Hopefully the new replacement will stand up for the best interests of the members, partners and fans. A new chapter is beginning."

Eddie Pepperell has a 13-year career in professional golf, playing mostly in Europe. His main sporting results have been winning two tournaments on the DP World Tour, both in 2018 (Commercial Bank Qatar Masters and Sky Sports British Masters).

Pepperell is also known for his prolific activity on X. His account has over 186,000 followers.

Keith Pelley Resignation: The news that prompted the reaction of Eddie Pepperell

Keith Pelley shocked the golf world on Wednesday (January 10), by announcing his resignation as CEO of the DP World Tour. Pelley is leaving to take a job as chief executive of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, the company that owns, among others, the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, the NBA's Toronto Raptors and the MLS side Toronto FC.

The announcement came just hours after Martin Slumbers announced that he would also be stepping down as CEO of the R&A at the end of the 2024 season. In Pelley's case, his departure would occur as soon as April 2. His current deputy chief, Guy Kinnings, will take the reins of the circuit.

Pelley had been at the helm of Europe's premier circuit since 2015. During his tenure, controversial decisions were put into effect, such as the sale of a stake in European Tour Productions to the PGA Tour, the awarding of cards for that circuit to the top 10 finishers of the otherwise non-exempt Race to Dubai and the creation of the Saudi International - the series that opened the golf world's doors to the Saudis.