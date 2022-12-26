“None. Stick to golf” – Fans react to LIV Golf’s call for musical artist suggestion for events

Recently, LIV Golf tried to engage with its Twitter followers by asking what artists or bands they would like to perform at one of their events.

LIV Golf @LIVGolfInv Which musical artist do you want to see perform at one of our events in 2023? Which musical artist do you want to see perform at one of our events in 2023? 🎶

Oasis, anyone?

Twenty One Pilots! not a bad choice.

Those who know Weird Al will know what this tweet meant.

Hombre @ephmen @LIVGolfInv Weird Al would be fitting for your clown show. @LIVGolfInv Weird Al would be fitting for your clown show.

"Kasabian London"

"None. Stick to golf."

"Coldplay"

"Kid Rock"

One user had quite a diverse set of choices.

The_bogey_hunter @wamutiwill @LIVGolfInv Dizzie rascal, mark Morrison, Cathy Dennis, London beat or UB 40 if you are doing London in 2023 @LIVGolfInv Dizzie rascal, mark Morrison, Cathy Dennis, London beat or UB 40 if you are doing London in 2023

"That's a failing adventure"

Landon Paulson @LPaulson7 @LIVGolfInv You think you’d attempt to focus on golf because that’s a failing venture @LIVGolfInv You think you’d attempt to focus on golf because that’s a failing venture😂😂

"I'd rather just watch golf"

John Daly has released a few albums so he's quite eligible.

One user had a lot to say.

Mike Forsythe @MikeForsythe11 @LIVGolfInv Michael Jackson. Oh wait he's not alive, well nether will LIV be by the end of the year. Atul Khosla departure is just a foreshadowing of what's to come. He left because he didn't see a way for the model Greg has put out to be viable. @LIVGolfInv Michael Jackson. Oh wait he's not alive, well nether will LIV be by the end of the year. Atul Khosla departure is just a foreshadowing of what's to come. He left because he didn't see a way for the model Greg has put out to be viable.

Quite straight and clear.

Joe Barta @JoeBarta5 @LIVGolfInv If I want to see live music I will go to a concert. If I want to watch professional golf, I go a PGA Tour event. @LIVGolfInv If I want to see live music I will go to a concert. If I want to watch professional golf, I go a PGA Tour event.

"You ruined golf"

LIV Golf's 2022 season

Dustin Johnson was the highest official money earner for 2022 LIV Golf Season

2022 was LIV Golf's rookie season as a new breakout league. At the beginning of the year, many questioned the league and believed that it would not be successful.

However, as the year progressed, many PGA Superstars like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, and Bryson DeChambeau switched sides and allied with the LIV Golf.

The Saudi-backed league had no shortage of finances so it was obvious that several professionals would be attracted to it.

The inaugural season saw 8 single events and concluded with a team event won by 4Aces consisting of Talor Gooch, Dustin Johnson, Pat Perez, and Patrick Reed.

Dustin Johnson became the highest money earner in the 2022 season, taking home the sum of $35,637,767.

LIV Golf professionals to play 2023 Masters

It was announced by the Augusa National authorities that the LIV Golfers would be allowed to play in the upcoming Masters. This has given former winners like Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, and Phil Mickelson the chance to win it once again,

"Therefore, as invitations are sent this week, we will invite those eligible under our current criteria to compete in the 2023 Masters Tournament. As we have said in the past, we look at every aspect of the Tournament each year, and any modifications or changes to invitation criteria for future Tournaments will be announced in April," Fred Ridely's statemnt.

Back in July, R&A Chief Executive Martin Slumbers had also said that they didn't intend to ban the LIV Golf professionals from the 2023 Open Championship. However, he talked of reviewing the eligibility criteria for the entry like every year.

"We have reached a seminal point in the history of our sport. At Augusta National, we have faith that golf, which has overcome many challenges through the years, will endure again," the letter concluded.

LIV postpones the 2023 roster release till January

LIV GOLF has decided to postpone the roster release and won't be out until January.

Initially scheduled to be announced on December 21, the roster was postponed due to internal disputes. This has not happened for the first time as a lot of things are happening behind the door. Continuous disputes with the PGA Tour, the lack of ranking points, and the tussle between Greg Norman and Tiger McIlroy to name a few.

Meanwhile, LIV Golf has announced its schedule for its 2023 season where Singapore, Mexico, and Spain will be hosting several events.

