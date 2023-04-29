"Not a bad number" - Indian golfer Aditi Ashok on her progress at the LPGA LA Championship

Aditi Ashok topped the leaderboard after the second round of the JM Eagle LA Championship. She played in the first round of the 66 and then played a round 70 in the second round.

Aditi made an eagle and four birdies in the second round to top the leaderboard. Speaking about her performance, the Indian golfer said:

"We were almost trying to hit the next wedge because there's water short of the green, but I decided to hit that one a little more full, and we got the number exactly right because it landed in the hole, so we're like, OK, maybe it's not a bad number."

She added:

"I think five or six birdies around this place is pretty good for a round, but just trying to focus on not dropping as many shots. I think I bogeyed three par-threes, so maybe just focus on hitting the middle of the green on the par-threes and staying in position."

The LPGA JM Eagle LA Championship is scheduled to wrap up with the final round on Sunday, April 30. Hannah Green is tied for second place with Cheyenne Knight and Pernilla Lindberg.

Alison Lee secured third place with a score of under 4 alongside Linnea Strom, Sarah Kemp, and Alison Lee.

JM Eagle LA Championship

1. Aditi Ashok: -6

T2. Hannah Green: -5

T2. Cheyenne Knight: -5

T2. Pernilla Lindberg: -5

T5. Linnea Strom: -4

T5. Sarah Kemp: -4

T5. Alison Lee: -4

T8. Hae Ran Ryu: -3

T8. Linnea Johansson: -3

T8. Ayaka Furue: -3

T8. Yuna Nishimura: -3

T12. Caroline Inglis: -2

T12. Patty Tavatanakit: -2

T12. Ines Laklalech: -2

T12. Min Lee: -2

T12. Brittany Lincicome: -2

T12. Chella Choi: -2

T12. Hyo Joo Kim: -2

T12. Amy Yang: -2

T12. Nelly Korda: -2

T12. Jin Young Ko: -2

T22. Nasa Hataoka: -1

T22. Gemma Dryburgh: -1

T22. Lauren Coughlin: -1

T22. Gina Kim: -1

T22. Yu Liu: -1

T22. Ruoning Yin: -1

T22. Narin An: -1

T22. Jaravee Boonchant: -1

T22. Natthakritta Vongtaveelap: -1

T22. Minjee Lee: -1

T22. Perrine Delacour: -1

T33. Wichanee Meechai: E

T33. Madelene Sagstrom: E

T33. Hinako Shibuno: E

T33. Maja Stark: E

T33. Charley Hull: E

T33.In Kyung Kim: E

T33. Xiyu Lin: E

T33. Pavarisa Yoktuan: E

T33. Emma Talley: E

T33: Ally Ewing: E

T33. Lucy Li: E

T44. Daniela Darquea: +1

T44. Atthaya Thitikul: +1

T44. Allison Emrey: +1

T44. Jennifer Chang: +1

T44. Minami Katsu: +1

T44. Celine Borge: +1

T44. Stephanie Kyriacou: +1

T44. Lauren Hartlage: +1

T44. Hyo Joon Jang: +1

T44. Stacy Lewis: +1

T44. Marina Alex: +1

T44. Georgia Hall: +1

T44. Eun-Hee Ji: +1

T44. Danielle Kang: +1

T44. Maude-Aimee Leblanc: +1

T44. Azahara Munoz: +1

T44. Ryann O'Toole: +1

T44. Pornanong Phatlum: +1

T44. Lizette Salas: +1

T44. Ashleigh Buhai: +1

T44. Lindsey Weaver-Wright: +1

T44: Angel Yin: +1

T44: Hye-Jin Choi: +1

T44: Yu-Sang Hou: +1

