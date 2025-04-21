"Not everybody's a Joel Dahmen" – PGA Tour winner praises Netflix star for 'wearing heart on sleeve' after heartbreaking Corales collapse

Joel Dahmen had a dismal end to an incredible week at the Corales Puntacana Championship. The 37-year-old golfer was in a comfortable position to win the event, but carded bogeys on the 16th, 17th, and 18th holes.

This debacle cost him the event as he finished T2 while Garrick Higgo managed to win the tournament by a stroke. Despite this loss, Dahmen talked to the media and expressed himself without hesitation, and talked about his entire round without just focusing on the end.

Former PGA Tour winner and host of the Smylie Show, Smylie Kauffman, showered praise on Dahmen for this and said (from 50:14):

"So he looked at other parts of his round today versus just looking at the end and saying, 'Man, I choked this away'. And that's where you know not everybody's a Joel Dahmen to wear their heart on their sleeve, and they're very good communicators."

He further said he doesn't think many other golfers would say anything after a round that's quite like what Dahmen said.

"I don't know if Collin Morikawa is going to give us anything good after a round that's quite like what Joel just gave us. So when we talk about that whole conversation of what you know, how players can add value not only to us as media members but also to fans and to themselves and their brands, it's another good example of how Joel Dahmen handled this whole situation with class," Kauffman said.

Meanwhile, Joel Dahmen is well-known for his unfiltered views and never shies away from speaking his heart out, and that's what he proved on Sunday, April 20 by talking about his entire round and week without hesitation to the media.

2025 Corales Puntacana Championship leaderboard

Garrick Higgo at the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 - Source: Getty

Here's the complete leaderboard of the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship. (Top 30).

1. Garrick Higgo -14

T2. Alejandro Tosti -13

T2. Keith Mitchell -13

T2. Jeremy Paul -13

T2. Michael Thorbjornsen -13

T2. Joel Dahmen -13

T7. Vince Whaley -12

T7. Chan Kim -12

T9. Matti Schmid -11

T9. Charley Hoffman -11

T9. Ben Martin -11

T12. Mark Hubbard -10

T12. Dylan Wu -10

T12. Rico Hoey -10

T12. Thomas Rosenmueller -10

T12. Matt Wallace -10

T12. Matt NeSmith -10

T18. Chris Gotterup -9

T18. Kaito Onishi -9

T18. Chad Ramey -9

T18. Henrik Norlander -9

T18. Zac Blair -9

T18. Seamus Power -9

T24. Adam Svensson -8

T24. David Skinns -8

T26. Scott Piercy -7

T26. Will Chandler -7

T26. Rikuya Hoshino -7

T26. Andrew Putnam -7

T26. Aaron Baddeley -7

T31. David Lipsky -6

T31. Pierceson Coody -6

T31. Kevin Roy -6

T31. Kris Ventura -6

T31. Danny Walker -6

T31. Justin Lower -6

