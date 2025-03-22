"Not a great look" - Tiger Woods ex-coach slams Sahith Theegala for throwing his club in anger

Golf instructor and Tiger Woods' former coach Hank Haney criticized Sahith Theegala and his behavior after a poor shot during the second round of the Valspar Championship in Florida. After a poor shot, Theegala dropped his club in disgust before picking it up and firing it to his left toward the ground.

Haney, who coached Woods to six major titles, took to X to voice his displeasure.

"Not a great look, frustrating game sometimes," Haney said in his post on X.

Theegala had an up-and-down second round at Innisbrook Resort on Friday, ultimately shooting a one-over-par 71. The one-time PGA Tour winner make three bogeys and two birdies. He's currently tied for 23rd after round three.

Sahith Theegala aims to recupture 2024 magic after struggling thus far in 2025

Sahith Theegala at the Valspar Championship 2025 (via Getty)

After a bevy of strong finishes in 2024, Sahith Theegala has not contended much this year in his nine PGA Tour starts, including this week's Valspar Championship.

Despite not contending, Theegala has only missed one cut this year and it came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational earlier this month. Theegala shot six-over in the first round and his even par in round two was not enough to catch the cut line.

Theegala's best finish this year came at The Genesis Invitational, in which he finished tied for 17th place. The tournament, hosted by Tiger Woods, is typically at Riviera Country Club but had to be moved to Torrey Pines after the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles County in January.

Theegala is in search of his second career win on the PGA Tour. He won his first Tour event in September of 2023 at the Fortinet Championship.

Theegala played well throughout most of 2024, even carding runner-up finishes at The Sentry in Hawaii and the RBC Heritage at Habour Town. In the final round at The Sentry, Theegala shot a 10-under-par 63 to lose by one shot to Chris Kirk.

At the 2024 RBC Heritage, Theegala lost by three shots to Scottie Scheffler. He came into the final round three shots behind Scheffler and they both shot a three-under-par 68.

Sahith Theegala at THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 (via Getty)

Last year, Theegala had another strong finish at the WM Phoenix Open. He finished in solo 5th place at TPC Scottsdale, missing out on the playoff by four shots. Nick Taylor ultimately defeated Charley Hoffman on the second playoff hole.

Theegala fared well at the four majors, only missing the cut at the Open Championship. He registered his best career finish at a PGA Championship last May, finishing tied for 12th at at Valhalla Golf Club. He tied for 45th at The Masters and tied for 32nd at the U.S. Open.

