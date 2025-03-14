"Not impressed", "I thought his decline was terminal": Fans react to Dustin Johnson's 63 at LIV Golf Singapore

Dustin Johnson posted a phenomenal Round 1 score of 63 at the LIV Golf Singapore event on Friday. This was a stark opposite of his opening round 75 at the Hong Kong event.

Some had written him off after his subpar performance last week where he had finished last. However, the two-time Major champion surprised everyone with his spectacular show at the Sentosa Golf Club this week.

Johnson posted eight birdies without a single bogey to stay three shots ahead of the rest of the field in Round 1. 'Flushing it Golf' posted about his brilliant performance on its X account.

Fans had some amusing responses to Dustin Johnson's performance at the Singapore event this week.

"Not impressed. Having no bogies is literally the easiest way to shot 63."

"DJ is the sort of guy that will win another major when no one ever thinks it possible. When he is hot with the putter he’s insanely good," a fan wrote.

"I need another DJ major," another added.

"Very surprised. I thought his decline was terminal"

Johnson had been dealing with a body ailment going into his opening round in Hong Kong and while it loosened up by Sunday, the issues definitely affected his performance at the event. Fans sympathized with him over the issue.

"In his interview with Pat Perez after the round he said that he was injured and was not able to use his normal swing until Sunday last week. Some golf pundits were declaring him retired," one fan said.

"Nobody realized he was dealing with a shoulder injury last week. He said he was feeling a little better on Sunday (when he shot -6)," another commented.

Sebastian Munoz is trailing Johnson after the culmination of Round 1.

What changes would Dustin Johnson like to bring in going into the weekend at LIV Golf Singapore?

Dustin Johnson at the LIV Golf Singapore - First Round (Source: Imagn)

Dustin Johnson carded a total score of 8-under to secure the top position on the LIV Golf Singapore leaderboard on Friday. When asked if he would like to make any changes heading into the weekend, he answered via Golfweek:

"Just same thing. Hit the fairways, and then once you get in the fairway, figure out where you want to hit it on the green. Just keep working on the same things I am right now."

Johnson's opening round 63 on Friday was his best performance since joining LIV Golf in 2022.

