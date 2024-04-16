Not Rory McIlroy, LIV Golf target Viktor Hovland as next big fish to join the Saudi-backed league

Reports suggest that Viktor Hovland is the next target of LIV Golf. Earlier, a report by City A.M surfaced, stating that Rory McIlroy might be considering joining the Saudi-backed circuit for a whopping amount of $850 million and a 2 percent stake in the company. However, the Northern Irishman cleared his stance amid the rumors and clarified that he hoped to compete at the upcoming RBC Heritage.

Rumors of Rory McIlroy's potential deal also ignited when fans spotted LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman following McIlroy's group at the 2024 Masters. However, following the opening round of the tournament, McIlroy said that he did not know about it.

Although he did not win his maiden Masters to complete his grand slam, McIlroy focused on his upcoming tournament. Speaking of that, he said (via Mirror.com):

"I think it's just a matter of me getting my game in a bit better shape going towards the rest of the season. I need to take a little time and reflect on this week and what I did well and didn't do so well, and try to make a plan for the next few months, especially from here to the end of July going through major season. They're obviously going to come thick and fast here so I'll hopefully get myself in a bit better form for those last three."

Meanwhile, a new report has taken the internet by storm, stating that last year's Tour Championship winner Viktor Hovland can be the next to join the LIV Golf. As reported by The Guardian, the Ryder Cup star is the Saudi circuit's next target as they hope to increase their roster by introducing more events and recruiting more PGA Tour and DP Tour players.

Ahead of the 2024 season, LIV inked a contract with Jon Rahm for almost half a million dollars. Moreover, Adrian Meronk and Tyrrell Hatton also joined LIV Golf.

Speaking of Viktor Hovland, the Norwegian did not provide any update on the rumors. However, in the last few months, he has expressed disappointment in PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan's decision about the framework agreement with LIV. As reported by The Guardian, Hovland said:

"There were some things that were said that have been walked back on and then things have been very contradictory. As a leader of an organisation, I will want a person like that to take some ownership and say, hey, we made a couple of mistakes, but this is how we’re going to rectify it, instead of kind of sweeping it under the rug, which I felt like has been done to a certain degree.”

It is important to note that Viktor Hovland played at the Masters last week but unfortunately missed the cut and later withdrew from the RBC Heritage signature event.

Viktor Hovland has participated in only 6 events in the 2024 PGA Tour Season

Viktor Hovland has only played in six events on the 2024 PGA Tour season, including the Masters.

Hovland began the season at The Sentry event, where he finished in a tie for 22nd place. He then competed at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing in the 58th position, and later at The Genesis Invitational. Additionally, his other two outings prior to the Masters were at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship.

Having played in six events, Hovland has only made the cut in five of them, missing it at the Masters. He had two top-25 finishes but not a single top-10 finish this season so far.

Viktor Hovland became a household name last season when he won two back-to-back FedEx Cup playoff events and later impressed people with his amazing performance at the Ryder Cup.

Moving ahead, fans would be interested in knowing if Hovland will stay on the PGA Tour or move to LIV Golf.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback