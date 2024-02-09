“Not sure if you've been to Ireland but it's called sarcasm” - Shane Lowry blasts golf reporter for taking his statements out of context

Shane Lowry has clarified to golf reporter Christopher Powers regarding the transcript of his post-round interview, explaining that his comments to the young fans braving the worsening weather conditions at the WM Phoenix Open were meant in jest.

Lowry was questioned if he would have joined in the celebrations as a fan, like those present at the tournament. In response, the 36-year-old golfer stated that he wouldn't have. Lowry also mentioned how he had suggested to the fans to either head home due to the situation or visit a bar to continue the celebrations.

Christopher Powers took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to share the conversation transcript and expressed how Lowry didn’t want fans to be there at the stadium. He wrote:

PGA Tour: *utterly desperate for more, younger fans*

Shane Lowry: "Why are you guys here?"

Upon reading the post, the 2019 Open Championship winner pointed out that Powers had missed the sarcasm in his comments.

As a resident of Ireland, Shane Lowry emphasized his familiarity with playing in challenging weather conditions, suggesting his comments were sarcastic. Instead, he found joy in observing the fans remaining focused on his game despite the challenging conditions.

Shane Lowry said (via Golf Magic):

“It was 8 degrees, pissing rain and blowing 20 miles an hour...and I'm not sure if you've been to Ireland but it's called sarcasm.”

It is worth noting that Lowry has often exhibited his best performances in adverse weather conditions. He braved Ireland’s weather at the 2019 Open Championship to win his one and only Major. Lowry defeated Tommy Fleetwood by six strokes.

Shane Lowry remains two strokes behind the leader after the WM Phoenix Open opening round

Shane Lowry started his round at the WM Phoenix Open with a bogey on hole two. Until the 10th hole, the Irish professional golfer was unable to earn a birdie. Nevertheless, he successfully earned his first birdie on par 4 hole 10th, followed by another birdie on a par 4 hole 11th.

Lowry finished the round by making six birdies and two bogeys, eventually scoring 4 under par. He was in the T3 position alongside Kim Seong-Hyeon on February 8th. He was just two strokes behind the current leader, Sahith Theegala. After his round, Lowry expressed how he is happy with his work.

Shane Lowry said (via Sky Sports):

"I was going quite well, obviously, before the delay. It got really bad towards the end, it was quite tough. We came back out, the wind was not blowing as strong, but the ball was going nowhere, and it was cold and kind of tough. I was happy I made a couple of really nice saves coming in, and I'm pretty happy with my day's work.”

Meanwhile, golfers are back in action at the TPC Scottsdale to continue playing their first round which was suspended due to adverse weather on the first day.