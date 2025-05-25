“Not our year”: Matt Fitzpatrick’s wife pens heartfelt message following Sheffield United’s defeat

Matt Fitzpatrick's wife, Katherine, penned a heartfelt message for the couple's favorite football club, Sheffield United, on social media. The team lost the Championship Promotion Playoff final against Sunderland on Saturday (May 24).
Fitzpatrick and Katherine attended the game at Wembley Stadium, and the latter shared some pictures from their day on her Instagram on Sunday (May 25). The ace golfer sported a white shirt, black sweater, and matching trousers while Katherine opted for an almond colored cut-out top, black coat with beige collars, and black boots. She wrote a sweet message for Sheffield United after their heartbreaking defeat.
"Not our year but forever our team and my man! United ‘til the end"
Katherine had also shared an old picture of her and Fitzpatrick attending a game.
Matt Fitzpatrick was born in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, and immediately took a liking to their local football team, commonly dubbed as "The Blades" due to the city's steel and cutlery production. The team had been relegated from the Premier League in 1993, a year before his birth.
Despite its rocky history in the league, the ace golfer is an avid supporter of the team.
When Matt Fitzpatrick showed his love for Sheffield United on the golf course
Matt Fitzpatrick had arrived at Royal St. George's in Kent for the 2021 Open Championship flaunting his Sheffield United golf bag. The crest of the football club was visible on one bag while the other was themed around the team's home jersey colors.
He eventually finished T26 at the major championship. Fitzpatrick has shown his love for the football team many times in his career. During his debut at the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in 2022, he distributed the team's jerseys to the fans lining up at the 16th hole, before wearing one himself.
The 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale is reportedly notorious for having very vocal crowds who wholeheartedly appreciate a good shot but give an equal booing to bad hits. In the past, golfers like Bubba Watson and Phil Mickelson have given away goodies to the crowds gathered there. Fitzpatrick did something similar on his debut by giving away his favorite team's jerseys.
After winning the 2022 US Open, Fitzpatrick compared his journey to Sheffield United, which had missed out on a promotion to the Premier League that year (2021-22).
"Not to compare it to my football team, I am the same deal. Not expected to do well, not expected to succeed. I have won a major today," he said via The Mirror.
The British golfer will be hoping for a better result for the team next season.