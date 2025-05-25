Manchester United ready to activate €52 million release clause to sign PL flop - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly ready to activate a €52 million release clause for former Premier League attacker Moise Kean. As reported by Sport Witness, the Red Devils are looking for cheaper alternatives to Viktor Gyokeres and have identified Kean as a target.

Ruben Amorim's side suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final recently. The defeat will cause a major dent to Manchester United financially as they won't be playing in any European competition.

It has been a season to forget for the 20-time Premier League champions, who find themselves 16th in the league table before the final gameweek. Winning the Europa League would have secured them Champions League football, but now they are in a financial mess.

Ruben Amorim seems desperate to bolster his striking options in the summer, but reportedly wanted to reunite with Viktor Gyokeres. However, the lack of Champions League football, coupled with their financial struggles, means they have to look elsewhere.

Moise Kean has been linked with several top clubs across Europe in recent months following a solid season in Serie A with Fiorentina. The 25-year-old has scored 25 goals in 43 appearances across competitions this season while setting up three goals for his teammates.

Kean does not have a fond memory of the Premier League, having formerly failed to live up to his £27.5 million (€32.7m) price tag with Everton in 2019. He only managed to score four goals and provide two assists in 39 appearances for the Toffees before being shipped on loan to PSG and Juventus.

Goalscoring has been a glaring issue for Manchester United this season, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee both failing to impress. The two strikers have scored just seven league goals between them this season.

Manchester United eyeing a move for former Arsenal star: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for former Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in the summer. As reported by Pete O'Rourke, the Argentine keeper is also wanted by Saudi Pro League clubs but wants to stay in Europe.

Martinez could reportedly be on his way out of Aston Villa in the summer and seemed to wave goodbye to Villa fans in their last home game of the season. The World Cup-winning keeper has also reportedly attracted interest from Chelsea and Atletico Madrid.

Manchester United signed Andre Onana from Inter Milan in 2023 in a deal worth a reported £47.2 million (€56.2m). However, the Cameroon international has been a major flop at Old Trafford, having made plenty of costly mistakes.

A late bloomer, Martinez has been exceptional for both Aston Villa and Argentina in recent years. The Argentine was on the books of Arsenal for 10 years but only made 38 appearances for them.

