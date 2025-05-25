Manchester United leading race to sign ex-Arsenal star as Ruben Amorim plans squad reshuffle: Reports 

Manchester United are targeting Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez in the upcoming summer transfer window. According to Pete O'Rourke, the 32-year-old has received offers from Saudi Pro League sides, but is keen on staying in Europe.

Chelsea and Atletico Madrid also have the Argentine custodian on their transfer radar as he might leave the Villans this summer. Martinez was seen waving goodbye at Villa Park during his side's last home game of the season on Saturday, May 17.

According to Mike Brown (via Football Insider), the Argentine goalkeeper is exploring other options and will leave the side if he receives a lucrative offer. An offer of around £35 to £40 million could be enough to sign the 32-year-old.

However, Manchester United would have to sell Andre Onana before making a step forward. Talking about the Argentine custodian's transfer situation, Pete O'Rourke told Football Insider:

"Emi Martinez made strong hints that he was probably leaving Aston Villa. He's been named the best goalkeeper in the world twice for his exploits with Argentina and Villa as well. For Man United, any move is reliant on what happens with Andre Onana."

He added:

"If they can offload Onana for a decent fee, it will open the door for them to make a move for Martinez, but here are a lot of clubs who are interested in him. There are lucrative offers on the table from Saudi Pro League, but he would prefer to stay in Europe. There's also interest from Atletico Madrid."

Emiliano Martinez has played 52 matches this season for Aston Villa across all competitions, conceding 61 goals and keeping 15 clean sheets.

Ruben Amorim to offer apology to Manchester United fans after Aston Villa clash

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim will offer fans an on-pitch apology after the Red Devils' last Premier League game of the 2024/25 campaign. United will host Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 25, in their final Premier League game.

The Red Devils suffered a 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in last week's UEFA Europa League final. With the loss, Manchester United's hopes of European football also came to a close.

Currently 16th in the league table, United have won only ten matches this season. Addressing United's form and apology to the fans, Amorim said (via BBC Sport):

"It will be an apology, I think that's clear, I don't have time for an explanation. I will be honest with the fans and say what is in my mind and especially my heart. It's tradition and we have to face it. It will be the biggest mistake if we don't do that."

The 2024/25 campaign marks the Red Devils' worst domestic campaign since the 1973-74 campaign, when they suffered relegation.

