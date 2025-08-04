  • home icon
Noted columnist doubles down on cheating accusation leveled against Donald Trump; labels US President a 'golf cheat'

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Aug 04, 2025 17:59 GMT
President Donald Trump Spends The Weekend At His Bedminster Club In NJ - Source: Getty

Donald Trump recently gained some criticism following a controversial moment of one of his caddies dropping a golf ball for him. Now, a popular sportscaster has reacted to this news, taking a jab at the President of The United States.

Trump was already gaining traction on social media following the White House's congratulatory post of the US President's win at the 2025 Men's Senior Club Championship. A video surfaced, where a caddie was spotted dropping the golf ball for him much closer to the hole.

This spread like wildfire on social media and columnist Rick Reilly did not hold back from voicing out his concerns about the incident. The sportscaster and journalist shared a post on X (previously Twitter) where a clip clearly showed the caddie dropping a ball for Trump.

Reilly wrote on X:

"So you know, it's NEVER legal for your caddy to drop a ball. YOU can drop one, but never on a green. And since this was a full-score event, it's not legal for Trump to drag the ball into the hole. No, no, never... Our president is a f***ing golf cheat."
Reilly is a longtime critic of Trump. In 2019, the columnist authored a book titled "Commander In Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump".

Apart from being an influential political figure, Donald Trump is an avid golf fan. Besides owning multiple golf courses all around the world, Trump often plays golf in events and with celebrities.

For a considerable amount of time, different people have reported on Trump's alleged cheating on the course. The list includes popular figures of the sport, and even celebrities.

When Donald Trump was accused of cheating by Samuel L. Jackson

US President Donald Trump has been playing golf for a long time now. He has often been spotted engaging in the sport with multiple celebrities. There was one time when he was accused of cheating by Hollywood actor Samuel L. Jackson.

Back in 2016, the Django Unchained star appeared on the "Late Night with Seth Myers" show and threw a jab at Donald Trump:

"We clearly saw him hit a ball into a lake at Trump National [Golf Course], and his caddie told him he found it… he just took off running and next thing we know he says ‘I got it Mr. Trump!’”

He also claimed that a Trump National golf club sent him a membership bill, claiming that there was a membership under his name.

However, following this, Trump was quick to reject all claims made by Jackson. Through a post on his X account, the politician and golfer also fired back by saying that he never knew the American actor.

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
