Noted columnist doubles down on cheating accusation leveled against Donald Trump; labels US President a 'golf cheat'

Donald Trump recently gained some criticism following a controversial moment of one of his caddies dropping a golf ball for him. Now, a popular sportscaster has reacted to this news, taking a jab at the President of The United States.Trump was already gaining traction on social media following the White House's congratulatory post of the US President's win at the 2025 Men's Senior Club Championship. A video surfaced, where a caddie was spotted dropping the golf ball for him much closer to the hole.This spread like wildfire on social media and columnist Rick Reilly did not hold back from voicing out his concerns about the incident. The sportscaster and journalist shared a post on X (previously Twitter) where a clip clearly showed the caddie dropping a ball for Trump.Reilly wrote on X:&quot;So you know, it's NEVER legal for your caddy to drop a ball. YOU can drop one, but never on a green. And since this was a full-score event, it's not legal for Trump to drag the ball into the hole. No, no, never... Our president is a f***ing golf cheat.&quot;Reilly is a longtime critic of Trump. In 2019, the columnist authored a book titled &quot;Commander In Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump&quot;.Apart from being an influential political figure, Donald Trump is an avid golf fan. Besides owning multiple golf courses all around the world, Trump often plays golf in events and with celebrities.For a considerable amount of time, different people have reported on Trump's alleged cheating on the course. The list includes popular figures of the sport, and even celebrities.When Donald Trump was accused of cheating by Samuel L. JacksonUS President Donald Trump has been playing golf for a long time now. He has often been spotted engaging in the sport with multiple celebrities. There was one time when he was accused of cheating by Hollywood actor Samuel L. Jackson.Back in 2016, the Django Unchained star appeared on the &quot;Late Night with Seth Myers&quot; show and threw a jab at Donald Trump:&quot;We clearly saw him hit a ball into a lake at Trump National [Golf Course], and his caddie told him he found it… he just took off running and next thing we know he says ‘I got it Mr. Trump!’”He also claimed that a Trump National golf club sent him a membership bill, claiming that there was a membership under his name.However, following this, Trump was quick to reject all claims made by Jackson. Through a post on his X account, the politician and golfer also fired back by saying that he never knew the American actor.