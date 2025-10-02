NYPD detective posing as Donald Trump's security allegedly infiltrated the Ryder Cup with a gun

Donald Trump's presence at this year's Ryder Cup venue was an incredible moment for Keegan Bradley's US squad. However, despite all the strict security protocols, it seems like the US President's safety was compromised at Bethpage Black.

Before Bradley was set to announce the remaining six members of his 12-man squad, Trump revealed that he was going to be at Bethpage. The politician, being an avid golf fan was set to visit the Ryder Cup venue on the opening day. On September 26, Donald Trump was in attendance.

However, Collin Rugg has claimed on his X account (previously Twitter) that Detective Melvin Eng allegedly entered the venue. The NYPD detective was issued a 'sick leave', but he was spotted equipped with firearm and tactical gear. While talking about Donald Trump's security, Rugg also revealed that Eng claimed he was on Trump's security team. Rugg wrote on X:

"NEW: NYPD detective on sick leave allegedly snuck into the Ryder Cup with a gun in full tactical gear, claiming he was Trump's security, according to the New York Post. Detective Melvin Eng successfully made it into the tournament by claiming he was Trump's security..."

Take a look at the full X post by Rugg:

Collin Rugg @CollinRugg NEW: NYPD detective on sick leave allegedly snuck into the Ryder Cup with a gun in full tactical gear, claiming he was Trump's security, according to the New York Post. Detective Melvin Eng successfully made it into the tournament by claiming he was Trump's security. Eng also

Donald Trump's visit to the 2025 Ryder Cup venue was set to be handled with extreme levels of security. Days prior to the American President's visit, the Ryder Cup officials shared a detailed notice for the fans. They declared a list of prohibited items and a Spectator's Guide was also provided to spectators coming to Bethpage.

Apart from that, in order to maintain Donald Trump's safety, the officials openly talked about security protocols being 'TSA style screening'. Fans were made to go through multiple checkpoints and they had to reach Bethpage much earlier than usual. However, Melvin Eng allegedly still managed to slip right through the tightened security.

When PGA of America CEO claimed that Donald Trump's Ryder Cup visit would be 'seamless'

On September 16, 2025, Derek Sprague, the Chief Executive Officer of the PGA of America shared his views regarding the opening day. In his statement, he revealed being in touch with the Secret Service and the White House officials. While talking about Donald Trump's visit, Sprague also said (as quoted by Sports Business Journal):

"We don’t have any specific details to share. But we’ve been in regular communication with the White House and Secret Service and others to make sure the fans have a great experience. We know the President of the United States loves golf and wants to see golf..."

Sprague was confident with the security protocols that was to be set up at Bethpage Black. He further said:

"We have all the confidence in the world that the agencies will work together to make the President’s visit as seamless as possible."

Although Sprague assured the fans, Eng's alleged entry into the Ryder Cup venue has made the situation quite concerning. Till now, the NYPD Detective has hung up his phone when he was being questioned about this act. The New York Police Department is yet to issue any official statement regarding this alleged incident.

