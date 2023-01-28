“Objects in mirror are closer” – Fans hilariously react to the Sam Ryder-led Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard 

Sam Ryder maintained his lead even after the third round at the Farmers Insurance Open. The tournament is underway at the historic Torrey Pines Golf Course from January 25 to 28.
Ryder is leading the tally by two shots ahead of current World No. 3, Jon Rahm. After the third round, the American golfer finished with a score deficit of 12.
Sharing the news on Twitter, No Laying Up wrote:
"Sam might not wanna check the rearview mirror."
Ryder made two birdies on the second and sixth holes and extended his lead after the third day. Fans jumped into the comments section to say:
"Sam Ryder quietly one of the best-dressed guys out there."
"Objects in mirror are closer than they appear."
"Comically good leader board."
"Sam doesn’t believe in mirrors."
Jon Rahm is doing his best to beat the leader. The Spaniard finished at 116 after the first round, and in the second, he jumped to 14. After the third round, Rahm secured second place and is on his way to clinching the third tournament of the year. Rahm made five birdies, one bogey, and one eagle in the third round.
Tony Finau also made huge progress after the third round. He holds third position, two shots behind Jon Rahm.
However, last year's runner-up, Will Zalatoris, could not make the cut and was eliminated from the tournament on Friday, while the 2022 champion, Luke List, secured the 39th position with a score deficit of one. Luke made three birdies and four bogeys in the third round.
Rickie Fowler significantly improved throughout the competition, finishing third round in ninth place.
Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard after third round
- 1. Sam Ryder
- 2. Jon Rahm
- 3. Tony Finau
- T4. Max Homa
- T4. Sungjae Im
- T4. Collin Morikawa
- T4. Sahith Theegala
- 8. S.H. Kim
- T9. Byeong Hun An
- T9. Keegan Bradley
- T9. Joseph Bramlett
- T9. Rickie Fowler
- T9. Brendan Steele
- T9. Sam Stevens
- T15. Jason Day
- T15. Lanto Griffin
- T15. Hideki Matsuyama
- T15. Taylor Moore
- T15. Ryan Palmer
- T15. Xander Schauffele
- T15. Adam Schenk
- T15. Callum Tarren
- T15. Jimmy Walker
- T24. Dean Burmester
- T24. Thomas Detry
- T24. Michael Kim
- T24. Taylor Montgomery
- T24. Justin Rose
- T24. Kevin Tway
- T24. Jhonathan Vegas
- T24. Kevin Yu
- T32. Adam Hadwin
- T32. Garrick Higgo
- T32. Si Woo Kim
- T32. Maverick McNealy
- T32. Trey Mullinax
- T32. Scott Piercy
- T32. Justin Suh
- T39. Erik Barnes
- T39. Cameron Champ
- T39. Zecheng Dou
- T39. Brent Grant
- T39. Harry Higgs
- T39. Luke List
- T39. Peter Malnati
- T39. Vincent Norrman
- T39. Alex Smalley
- T39. Justin Thomas
- T49. Dylan Frittelli
- T49. Tano Goya
- T49. Ben Griffin
- T49. Emiliano Grillo
- T49. Augusto Nunez
- T49. Taylor Pendrith
- T49. Aaron Rai
- T49. Taiga Semikawa
- T49. Michael Thompson
- T49. Davis Thompson
- T49. Trevor Werbylo
- T60. Austin Cook
- T60. Paul Haley II
- T60. Nick Hardy
- T60. Stephen Jaeger
- T60. Satoshi Kodaira
- T60. S.Y. Noh
- T60. Kevin Streelman
- T67. Wyndham Clark
- T67. Scott Harrington
- T69. Andrew Novak
- T69. Robby Shelton
- 71. Adam Long
- T72. Scott Brown
- T72. Gary Woodland