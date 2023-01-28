“Objects in mirror are closer” – Fans hilariously react to the Sam Ryder-led Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard 

Sam Ryder maintained his lead even after the third round at the Farmers Insurance Open. The tournament is underway at the historic Torrey Pines Golf Course from January 25 to 28.

Ryder is leading the tally by two shots ahead of current World No. 3, Jon Rahm. After the third round, the American golfer finished with a score deficit of 12.

No Laying Up @NoLayingUp Sam might not wanna check the rear view mirror Sam might not wanna check the rear view mirror https://t.co/xkVp4tXr3z

Sharing the news on Twitter, No Laying Up wrote:

"Sam might not wanna check the rearview mirror."

Ryder made two birdies on the second and sixth holes and extended his lead after the third day. Fans jumped into the comments section to say:

"Sam Ryder quietly one of the best-dressed guys out there."

"Objects in mirror are closer than they appear."

"Comically good leader board."

"Sam doesn’t believe in mirrors."

Jon Rahm is doing his best to beat the leader. The Spaniard finished at 116 after the first round, and in the second, he jumped to 14. After the third round, Rahm secured second place and is on his way to clinching the third tournament of the year. Rahm made five birdies, one bogey, and one eagle in the third round.

Tony Finau also made huge progress after the third round. He holds third position, two shots behind Jon Rahm.

However, last year's runner-up, Will Zalatoris, could not make the cut and was eliminated from the tournament on Friday, while the 2022 champion, Luke List, secured the 39th position with a score deficit of one. Luke made three birdies and four bogeys in the third round.

Rickie Fowler significantly improved throughout the competition, finishing third round in ninth place.

Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard after third round

1. Sam Ryder

2. Jon Rahm

3. Tony Finau

T4. Max Homa

T4. Sungjae Im

T4. Collin Morikawa

T4. Sahith Theegala

8. S.H. Kim

T9. Byeong Hun An

T9. Keegan Bradley

T9. Joseph Bramlett

T9. Rickie Fowler

T9. Brendan Steele

T9. Sam Stevens

T15. Jason Day

T15. Lanto Griffin

T15. Hideki Matsuyama

T15. Taylor Moore

T15. Ryan Palmer

T15. Xander Schauffele

T15. Adam Schenk

T15. Callum Tarren

T15. Jimmy Walker

T24. Dean Burmester

T24. Thomas Detry

T24. Michael Kim

T24. Taylor Montgomery

T24. Justin Rose

T24. Kevin Tway

T24. Jhonathan Vegas

T24. Kevin Yu

T32. Adam Hadwin

T32. Garrick Higgo

T32. Si Woo Kim

T32. Maverick McNealy

T32. Trey Mullinax

T32. Scott Piercy

T32. Justin Suh

T39. Erik Barnes

T39. Cameron Champ

T39. Zecheng Dou

T39. Brent Grant

T39. Harry Higgs

T39. Luke List

T39. Peter Malnati

T39. Vincent Norrman

T39. Alex Smalley

T39. Justin Thomas

T49. Dylan Frittelli

T49. Tano Goya

T49. Ben Griffin

T49. Emiliano Grillo

T49. Augusto Nunez

T49. Taylor Pendrith

T49. Aaron Rai

T49. Taiga Semikawa

T49. Michael Thompson

T49. Davis Thompson

T49. Trevor Werbylo

T60. Austin Cook

T60. Paul Haley II

T60. Nick Hardy

T60. Stephen Jaeger

T60. Satoshi Kodaira

T60. S.Y. Noh

T60. Kevin Streelman

T67. Wyndham Clark

T67. Scott Harrington

T69. Andrew Novak

T69. Robby Shelton

71. Adam Long

T72. Scott Brown

T72. Gary Woodland

