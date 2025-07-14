"Oh you fat f**k"- Charles Barkley drops lighthearted expletive-laden reaction at American Century Championship

Charles Barkley was competing at Lake Tahoe for this year's American Century Championship. Now, a new video has surfaced where the NBA icon was spotted swearing hilariously while taking a shot.
The American Century Championship saw a lot of players competing for the top spot, and there were two popular NBA players on the course. Steph Curry and Barkley were spotted showcasing their swings at the "Super Bowl of Celebrity Golf".
After the tournament ended, a video was shared on social media where Charles Barkley could be seen attempting to skull a wedge during a round. The NBA icon's shot did not land as he had planned, leading him to jokingly show his frustration.
NUCLR GOLF shared the full clip via a post on X. Take a look:
"🚨⛳️🤣 #WATCH — Charles Barkley was PISSED after skulling a wedge during the American Century Championship. 🗣️ “OH YOU FAT F%+K!!”"
Charles Barkley was competing in this star-studded event at Edgewood Tahoe. The former basketball player had a solid opening to this tournament.
Barkley scored 81 in the first round of the American Century Championship. He followed that up with rounds of 96 and 93 to finish 69th on the final leaderboard.
The tournament also witnessed Barkley hole out for an eagle from 88 yards on the par 4 hole 2. At one point of time, Barkley was tied for the 24th spot on the American Century Championship leaderboard.
Charles Barkley shared a story from the American Century Championship
Charles Barkley was showing off some decent shots at the tournament in Edgewood Tahoe. At the end of a round, the media asked him about his eagle, and he shared a story from a previous edition of the event.
Barkley talked about the time when his shot accidentally wounded an animal in the vicinity. As quoted by Golf Digest, Barkley said:
"About five years ago, on the par four down the hill, I snap hooked my drive into a family of ducks, geese, whatever y'all call them. And when we got down there, it was on the ground. I clearly had broken his neck or something..."
"...dude starts screaming, you got to put it out of his misery... this caveman goes over and pops the duck's neck, throws it in the lake; it doesn't die. He dives in the lake and drowns it."
Take a look at the full interview clip here:
Barkley is one of the many NBA players with a big passion for golf. Other players in the American Century Championship field included Steph Curry, Vince Carter, Miles Teller, Austin Reaves, and Aaron Rodgers. The event was won by former NHL star Joe Pavelski.