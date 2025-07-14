"Oh you fat f**k"- Charles Barkley drops lighthearted expletive-laden reaction at American Century Championship

Charles Barkley was competing at Lake Tahoe for this year's American Century Championship. Now, a new video has surfaced where the NBA icon was spotted swearing hilariously while taking a shot.

Ad

The American Century Championship saw a lot of players competing for the top spot, and there were two popular NBA players on the course. Steph Curry and Barkley were spotted showcasing their swings at the "Super Bowl of Celebrity Golf".

After the tournament ended, a video was shared on social media where Charles Barkley could be seen attempting to skull a wedge during a round. The NBA icon's shot did not land as he had planned, leading him to jokingly show his frustration.

Ad

Trending

NUCLR GOLF shared the full clip via a post on X. Take a look:

"🚨⛳️🤣 #WATCH — Charles Barkley was PISSED after skulling a wedge during the American Century Championship. 🗣️ “OH YOU FAT F%+K!!”"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Charles Barkley was competing in this star-studded event at Edgewood Tahoe. The former basketball player had a solid opening to this tournament.

Barkley scored 81 in the first round of the American Century Championship. He followed that up with rounds of 96 and 93 to finish 69th on the final leaderboard.

The tournament also witnessed Barkley hole out for an eagle from 88 yards on the par 4 hole 2. At one point of time, Barkley was tied for the 24th spot on the American Century Championship leaderboard.

Ad

Charles Barkley shared a story from the American Century Championship

Charles Barkley was showing off some decent shots at the tournament in Edgewood Tahoe. At the end of a round, the media asked him about his eagle, and he shared a story from a previous edition of the event.

Barkley talked about the time when his shot accidentally wounded an animal in the vicinity. As quoted by Golf Digest, Barkley said:

Ad

"About five years ago, on the par four down the hill, I snap hooked my drive into a family of ducks, geese, whatever y'all call them. And when we got down there, it was on the ground. I clearly had broken his neck or something..."

"...dude starts screaming, you got to put it out of his misery... this caveman goes over and pops the duck's neck, throws it in the lake; it doesn't die. He dives in the lake and drowns it."

Ad

Take a look at the full interview clip here:

Barkley is one of the many NBA players with a big passion for golf. Other players in the American Century Championship field included Steph Curry, Vince Carter, Miles Teller, Austin Reaves, and Aaron Rodgers. The event was won by former NHL star Joe Pavelski.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More