Charles Barkley makes his feelings clear about Bronny James' rightful place after understanding NBA returns

Bronny James's place in the NBA has been a topic of conversation all year long for the NBA media, and recent events have catapulted the Lakers star further into the center of debates regarding his place in the Lakers team. There are many advocates for the young guard to be a part of the Lakers rotation, but NBA legend Charles Barkley is not one of them.

The Chuckster made it clear with his statements on the 'Dan Patrick Show' that Bronny should stay in the G-League for now, suspending his tryst with the NBA.

Unlike staunch critics, however, the 1993 NBA MVP did not take a harsh stance on Bronny's struggles in the league. Instead he spoke objectively on how he believes the young guard should have been handled by the Lakers.

"I wish him nothing but the best. He should be in the G-League, getting better as a player. ... I think it was a great story for them [LeBron James and Bronny James] to go on the court together, but he should be in the G-League. You don't get better sitting on the bench," Charles Barkley said.

There's definitely merit behind what Barkley is suggesting.

Bronny James has averaged only 6 minutes per game in the NBA and the guard has seen over 10 minutes of action in only 4 out of the 22 games he has played as part of the Lakers rotation.

Bronny's 17-point display against the Bucks might be a positive sign for the 20-year-old, but it's pretty clear that he is not ready for the NBA. So Barkley understandably wants the Lakers star to gain more confidence and experience in the G-League, like he recently did with his 39-point outing against the Santa Cruz Warriors.

After that, he can time his NBA return suitably.

Bronny James has looked confident in his reps with the South Bay Lakers

We have witnessed two versions of LeBron James' eldest son as a professional so far - a rookie guard devoid of any confidence in the NBA and a solid, confident young gun capable of making shots and setting the table for his teammates in the G-League.

Bronny James in action for the South Bay Lakers - Source: Getty

The Lakers rookie is averaging 21.9 points, 5.4 assists, and 2 steals a game in the G-League and looks much more comfortable in his own skin with the South Bay Lakers. We have witnessed many rookies, lottery picks even, clawing their way up the G-League to get regular NBA minutes for their teams.

So adopting this pathway, as outlined by Barkley, will do the young guard a world of good. Let's see if Bronny decides to follow that path.

