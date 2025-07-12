WATCH: Charles Barkley fires up the crowd after holing out for eagle at American Century Championship

The 2025 American Century Championship is underway at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. American former pro basketball player Charles Barkley holed out for an eagle during the first round, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Barkley kicked off his first round at the celebrity golf tournament with a bang on the par-4 second hole. His first shot hit the fairway, and his second shot took the ball to the back of the green. The ball dramatically spun around before landing in the hole from an 88-yard distance. Loud cheers and applause erupted from the crowd of spectators, and one person could be heard saying:

“No way, no way!”

Watch the video of Charles Barkley's phenomenal shot here:

Following the conclusion of his round, Charles Barkley told NBC Sports he had fun and was happy with his shot on the second hole. He said (via CBS Sports):

“The crowd was going crazy. It was unbelievable. It’s been a great day. I’m having so much fun. I’ve been working so hard on my game… I’m really happy with today. Extremely happy.”

The basketball Hall of Famer fired another good shot on the par-3 seventh hole and landed a birdie. He is tied for 24th place with American football linebacker Brian Urlacher.

Meanwhile, former pro ice hockey player Joe Pavelski has taken an early lead in the tournament. Former basketball player Vinny Del Negro is in second place, while Golden State Warriors champ Stephen Curry is in a tie for third place with sports commentator Taylor Twellman.

Charles Barkley, known for his bad swing, has been working on his game over the years. He started working with popular golf coach Stan Utley in 2018, and his game has seen significant improvements since then. In 2022, Barkley told Golf Digest that Utley fixed his “sh*ty swing,” and he was grateful for it.

Notably, Charles Barkley competed in the American Century Championship last year and placed solo in 58th spot. Meanwhile, Mardy Fish won, and Joe Pavelski fell to second place.

Charles Barkley’s scorecard from the American Century Championship, Round 1

Here’s a look at Charles Barkley’s scorecard from his first round at the American Century Championship:

Round 1

Hole 1 (par 4) - 5

Hole 2 (par 4) - 2

Hole 3 (par 5) - 7

Hole 4 (par 5) - 5

Hole 5 (par 3) - 5

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 2

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 5

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 6

Hole 15 (par 4) - 5

Hole 16 (par 5) - 5

Hole 17 (par 3) - 5

Hole 18 (par 5) - 6

